Donations for pet food in the community sought
Rescue Alliance has set up donation drop-off locations to meet the needs of the pets families of the communities it serves by instituting a coronavirus community emergency response action plan that adds a pet food distribution point to provide pet food to families in need.
Donations of dry dog and cat food, wet cat food, cat litter and treats and toys for dogs and cats are needed. Rescue Alliance Pets of the Community campaigns working through the pandemic with the sponsorship of Petstar Animal Care, 38432 W. Airline Drive, Prairieville; and Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs, 25353 South Walker Road, to provide donation drop-off locations for the pet food bank.
Talk show host Moon Griffon to talk at GOP Roundtable
Talk show host Moon Griffon will be the featured speaker at the June Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Griffon, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, is the founder and owner of Moon Griffon Enterprises LLC., and his broadcast, The Moon Griffon Show, has been on air for 26 years.
Republican candidates are invited to attend.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com.
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
Cup and saucer bird feeder project at the library
Create a bird feeder to hang in your yard or garden using a teacup and saucer. By gluing the cup on its side to the plate, create an endearing display. Hang it from the cup’s handle, from a hook or a tree branch and watch as the birds visit your feeder all summer long. You may pick up a craft packet at any library location beginning Wednesday, June 24, while supplies last, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville. Call, (225) 473-8052.
Volunteers needed for face mask sewing project
Ascension Parish Library is seeking volunteers to participate in its Face Mask Sewing Project.
If you enjoy sewing or maybe had sewing skills in the past and would like to bring back your forgotten passion, join other volunteers and donate your time to ensure the health and well-being of the community. This project will help provide a supply of masks for library patrons and library employees.
Sewing machines and mask-making supplies will be provided.
To volunteer, call Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052, Gonzales (225) 647-3955, Galvez (225) 622-3339, or Dutchtown (225) 673-8699 to reserve a spot today.