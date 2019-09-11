Secretary of State to speak at Ascension GOP Roundtable
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will be the speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
A Baton Rouge resident, Ardoin was elected Secretary of State in 2018. His topic will center on the upcoming elections.
2019 Republican candidates are invited to attend a meet-and-greet starting at 11:30 a.m.
Cost for the lunch is $22. The event is open to area residents and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
One Night Out to benefit Lions Club
Tickets are on sale for the Gonzales Lions Club's One Night Out steak dinner and auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Gonzales Public Safety Center.
Tickets are $50 online or at the door. For online tickets, visit www.gonzaleslionsclub.org/auction.
The event is a fundraiser to support the Lions Club's charitable project, including vision screening for preschool children and an eyeglass and vision program.
Bead jewelry lessons coming to Depot Gallery
Master beader Dilek Buchholz will offer bead jewelry classes at the River Region Art Association Depot Gallery in Gonzales.
How to create a simple spiral beaded bracelet will be taught from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, and Monday, Oct. 14.
The bracelet will be completed in one class. A list of needed supplies will be found on the association's Facebook page and website, www.riverregionartassociation.org.
The fee for the class is $30.
Registration forms are also found at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales. For more information, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496.