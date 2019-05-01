Law enforcement run in memory of Ward Webb
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a Law Enforcement Torch For Ward Run and Color Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday beginning at the sheriff's office, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
The annual event benefits Special Olympics of Louisiana and the Ascension Fund. This year, the group is remembering the late Ward Webb, a longtime supporter of the event. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2019torch. For more information, call (225) 621-8361.
West Side Story
Ascension Community Theatre's production of West Side Story runs Thursday through Sunday at its theater at 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales.
Tickets are $20 to $30 and are available at actgonzales.org.
Recycle, reduce, reuse
Sustainable living through recycling, reducing and reusing is more popular than ever. The average American can produce up to 4.4 pounds of trash per day; however, it can be daunting to figure out where to start on the journey to reducing waste. Learn more about recycling at the Ascension Parish Library's Dutchtown location at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.
The Recycle, Reduce, Reuse program will discuss ways to reuse one of the most common items in households today, the cotton T-shirt. It takes up to 700 gallons of water to produce one cotton T-shirt, but we will show you how to reduce your waste by upcycling your old cotton shirts into fabulous new accessories. Space is limited, so call the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699 to register or for more information.
Understanding osteoarthritis, treatment options
Osteoarthritis, one of the most common type of arthritis, is a degenerative joint disease caused by cartilage loss in a joint. Learn more about the basics of osteoarthritis including the signs and symptoms, the care, and treatment options, join Dr. Matthew Copple, an orthopedic surgeon at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown for Understanding Osteoarthritis and Treatment Options.
For more information or to register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.