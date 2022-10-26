The 16th annual Dutchtown Marching Festival starts with the first band performing at 10 a.m. Saturday at the school's stadium.
Bands on the schedule include Parkview, Brusly, St. Michael, Holy Cross, Catholic, Slidell, Morgan City, Pace, Archbishop Rummel, St. Amant, Zachary, Northshore, Erath, West Ouachita, Walker, South Lafourche, Sulphur, Denham Spring and Dutchtown.
Admiss is $8 and children 5 and under are free.
Zachary High takes the field at 12:15 p.m. and Denham Springs is set to play at 2:15 p.m. Walker performs at 3 p.m.; St. Amant, 3:20 p.m. and Dutchtown play in exhibition at 4 p.m. The awards start at 4:30 p.m.