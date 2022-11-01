LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 during a private event Oct. 21.
The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the list each year.
Ascension Parish had four companies make the list.
- Garcia Roofing, of Prairieville, founded in 1992, made the list at No. 14.
- Roofing Solutions LLC, founded in 2004, came in at 22.
- Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC, founded in 2013, came in at 26.
- Gonzales company Gauthier Amedee, founded in 1998, made the list at 98.
In West Feliciana, CEG Assessments, doing business as Coastal Ecology Group LLC, of St. Francisville, was founded in 2003. It was No. 27 on the list.
Livingston Parish had two business on the list.
- Facilities Maintenance Management LLC, of Denham Spring, founded in 2010, places ad No. 63.
- Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC, of Port Vincent, founded in 2009, places at No. 74.