Holiday deadlines
The Advocate's community sections, including Ascension, have set their holiday deadlines. We are asking our readers to submit news by Dec. 19 for the Dec. 27 issues and by Dec. 26 for the Jan. 3 issues.
Please share your photos from holiday traditions, visiting relatives gathering for the holiday and Christmas decorations.
Parading in Donaldsonville
The Donaldsonville Christmas parade rolls at 1:30 p.m. Saturday along the traditional route through town.
It's not too late to take part in the parade. To register your float, car, school band, dance team and other entries, call city hall at (225) 473-4247.
Library hosts Kajin Klub
At this month’s session of Kanji Klub, at 6 p.m. on Monday, it’s time to get in the Christmas spirit. The library will host showings of the Christmas episodes of Polar Bear’s Café, Sword Art Online, Is The Order A Rabbit, and The iDOLM@STER. Those attending can create kimekomi ornaments during the showings. Kimekomi is a technique where a pattern is cut into the surface of a foam ball, then fabric is placed over the pattern and tucked into the cuts.
Kanji Klub is Ascension Parish Library’s animé club designed for adults ages 18 and up. It is dedicated to expanding creativity and cultural appreciation through animé and pop culture related crafting. For more information about this program, call the library in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955.
Christmas Movie Night
Volunteer Ascension is hosting a movie night at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Gonzales Middle School gym, 1502 W. Orice Road, Gonzales.
Admission is free with a canned good or unwrapped toy.
Concessions will be sold and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs. Organizes everyone to wear their pajamas for the Christmas movie viewing.