Court cases filed in Ascension Parish June 6-10:
CIVIL SUITS
Kinlyn A. Carlin v. Scott D. Crain and Metropolitan Property and Casualty Ins., damages.
GMFS LLC v. Matias Vara III, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Roderick T. Hewitt, executory process.
Kelly A. Darensbourg and Cedrick D. Hall v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Dorian Demond Beckwith, damages.
Ascension Staffing LLC v. SER Development LLC, agreement.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Gwendolyn M. Lane aka Gwendolyn Lane aka Gwendolyn Marie Lane, promissory note.
Pamela Martin v. United Property & Casualty Co., breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shena Vaughn, open account.
Louisiana State Department Transportation & Development v. Gonzales Home 2 Lodging LLC, expropriation.
Daymon C. Jackson v. Aubrey J. Davis, Ahern Rentals Inc. and Federal Insurance Co., damages.
Carey Cannon and Rebecca Cannon v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Tania Soileau v. National General Insurance Co. dba Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandice Mouch, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. John Dunn, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sonya Hoenig, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rochelle Pace, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Megan Blanchard, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Bryan Herschmann, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Bryce Richard, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dianeliz Santiago Ramirez, open account.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Katie C. Mury, executory process.
First American Bank and Trust v. Andrew C. Goynes Jr., monies due.
First American Bank and Trust v. Erik I. Urista, monies due.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Lisa Hernandez and Derrick Tremoyne Bennett Jr., contract.
Travis Braud v. Trina Hester and Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Co., damages.
Evelyn Jackson v. Geico Casualty Co., Julianne Laborde, Tanya Hales, Matthew Laborde and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Caitlyn Richard v. Brendon T. Garcia, partition of property.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Teicha Woods, monies due.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Benny Stephens III, monies due.
Rodineka A. Williams v. Wesley D. Janise and Shelter Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Kayla Leigh Aguillard, executory process.
Victoria Carter v. True Homes LLC dba True Homes Manufactured Housing, Cappaert Manufactured Housing Inc., MHP LLC and Bret Whitehead, breach of contract.
State of Louisiana v. Talib Richardson, forfeiture/seizure.
Vincent Carollo v. Allstate Property & Casualty Co., damages.
Lanell Stewart v. Daigle Industries LLC and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Tia Butler, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Larry Washington Jr., medical support.
Richard Parker and Corinda Parker v. Brian Keith Pools Inc. and Brian Keith Young, damages.
Dewane Williams v. Brennan Reed, Timothy Kyles, Tiger Car Care LLC dba Performance Tiger, The Dyno Shop LLC, ABC Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana State Transport & Development v. Diamond Land Co. LLC, expropriation.
Americas Nationwide Netting Inc. v. SER Development LLC and Steve Ring, breach of contract.
Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Deloris Anderson v. Matthew Hebert, Parrains Hot Shot Service Inc., Prime Insurance Co., Murphy Savoy, Mark Delafield and State Farm General Insurance Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Travis D. Foster and Arnedraw Fowler Foster, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Jasmine Hamilton, Louisiana State Department Children v. Arnie Ceasar, paternity.
Chiquita Christoff, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Curtis Watts, paternity.
Teirene M. Adams v. Ian P. Podufalski, divorce.
Jazmine White, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Byron Weber, child support.
Deshanna Batiste, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brad Batiste, child support.
Quinessa Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Derrick Dotson Sr., child support.
Derek Davis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Amanda Davis, child support.
Terri Thomas, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terrell Jackson, child support.
Bobby Joseph Morvant Jr. v. Brooke White Morvant, divorce.
Jennifer Davis Gautreau v. Chris Wade Gautreau, divorce.
Chad Michael Vroon v. Janelle Henderickse Vroon, divorce.
Clinton Joseph Thibodaux v. Amanda Martin Thibodaux, divorce.
Luis Pacheco v. Cristi Andrea Morales, divorce.
Hannah Dedon v. Christopher Dedon, divorce.
Christi Noel Villar v. Jeremy Noel Villar, divorce.
Spring Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Vicknair, child support.
Steven Fowler, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Reginald Richardson, child support.
Jonathan Bibbins, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Aimee Hall, child support.
Wendy Boutwell, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Travis Pianki, child support.
Geralyn Conley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Conley Rufus Jr., child support.
Michelle Cherry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Nickolas Ferguson, child support.
Katelyn Bain, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Taylor Cuti, child support.
Sydni Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Landaiche, child support.
Shirley Truax Broussard v. Joseph Fellman Broussard, divorce.
David Johnson v. Shenille Johnson, divorce.
Terrele Jackson v. Terri Thomas, divorce.
Erin Whipple Goodson v. Jacob Watts Goodson, divorce.
Dumark Anthony Thomas v. Latalya Keyetta Thomas, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of James Barnette Trant
Succession of Albert Yablonsky
Succession of Linda Celestine Bradford
Succession of Shane Michael King
Succession of Karol Jane Nuttall Guidry
Succession of David Eduardo Sanchez
Succession of Marlene Smith Dupeire
Succession of Bill Roberts, Carol Gillis Roberts
Succession of Sharon Simmons Gautreau
Succession of Novie Kay Tanner Cason
Succession of Kenneth Aaron Francois