LSU Campus Life awarded the 2021 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship to 12 female students who were nominated for their participation and leadership in campus and community service activities.
Area scholarship recipients include:
Baton Rouge: Kayla Hall, junior, studio art
Denham Springs: Summer Didier, junior, kinesiology; and Ella Otken, sophomore, biological sciences
Hammond: Juliette LeRay, sophomore, mass communication
Prairieville: Harlee Rowe, senior, sociology
Walker: Emily Seighman, junior, biochemistry
The award is presented annually to female LSU undergraduate or graduate students for their outstanding service to the university community through participation and leadership in community service activities, a news release said. Additional criteria include full-time status, a 3.0 grade-point average and good academic and disciplinary standing with the university. The award carries a $250 or $500 stipend.
The late Dutton’s bequest established the award in 1969. Dutton served as a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors from 1940-67. He also served as the vice chair and the chairman of the board from 1940-44 from 1950-52 respectively.
Campus Life works closely with more than 400 student organizations, student organization leaders and advisors, and is home to some of LSU's biggest traditions, a news release said. The department's mission is to enhance student learning through innovative initiatives focused on the tenets of involvement, leadership and service that enrich the LSU experience.