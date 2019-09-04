John Cagnolatti is seeking reelection to his District 10 seat on the Ascension Parish Council.
Cagnolatti pointed to a long list of projects he worked on during his first term in office:
- Traffic impact fees: The new development fee has generated more than $7 million for new traffic projects.
- Move Ascension Program: Invested more than $35 million in new road improvements without raising taxes.
- Drainage: Meaningful improvements to reduce risk of flooding. Cagnolatti said he identified the need and fostered the New River drainage improvement project and instrumental in restoring the parishwide drainage maintenance program.
- Citizens Service Center: Approved concept and funding for direct phone line for residents to request assistance and be contacted right away by the appropriate parish department or agency.
- Animal Services: He said he crafted the bylaws for the new Animal Services Board of Directors.
- Master Plan: Contracted CPEX to develop comprehensive Master Plan to include land use, transportation, drainage and recreation to provide Planning Commission guidelines for managing future growth.
"I am thankful for the cooperation among my fellow council members," he said. "We all recognize that when we work well together, good things happen for the people.
"I want to continue to serve and represent the citizens of District 10 for the next four years to keep these and other projects and programs moving forward," he said.
Cagnolatti said he vows to continue to foster and maintain good relationships with the sheriff, School Board, congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., Louisiana congressional delegation and local municipal elected officials.
He pledged to continue to serve the residents of District 10 "with enthusiasm and I remain dedicated to improving the quality of life for our people."
The election is Oct. 12.