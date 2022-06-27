A grant from Capital Area United Way is funding Volunteer's Ascension effort to help area people in need.
The United Way Basic Needs Grant is funding Volunteer Ascension's Community HUB project, which is designed to help assist the ALICE population - Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed population of Ascension Parish, Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig said.
Capital Area United Way announced its 2022-23 Basic Needs Grantees that will be a part of a one-year funding cycle beginning July 1 and lasting through June 30, 2023. The grants total over $1 million for 23 programs working in the Basic Needs space.
"Basic Needs is one of Capital Area United Way’s four focus serving our community’s most vulnerable clients, those experiencing homelessness and those living below the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) threshold, and in poverty," a news release said. "CAUW’s work prioritizes the ALICE population which is comprised of working residents that are struggling to make ends meet, have little or no savings, and are one emergency away from falling into poverty."
These dollars will come from the $5 million MacKenzie Scott gift that was received by Capital Area United Way in December 2020. Following the conclusion of CAUW’s 2019-22 program grant cycle, the Basic Needs focus area will be a part of an annual grant cycle to better meet the ever-changing needs of our 10-parish service area. This change will also provide grantees better flexibility year over year to request dollars for the highest priorities of our community’s citizens in need.
“We are excited to welcome new and past partners for the upcoming year of funding through Basic Needs grants,” said George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “These programs will help ensure our community’s most underserved populations are receiving basic necessities in a time where many are hurting from multiple years of pandemic environment and natural disasters.”
"Most of our clients are single moms who are living paycheck to paycheck and are literally one emergency away from being homeless," Denig said. "Our 'Hub' concept is not a new one, but one that we find works best to not only meet the most urgent needs in our parish, but to also build relationships with the clients that we serve."
She said the agency's "relationships are a product of regular meetings that focus on several important components of success such as: basic budgeting skills and money management." In addition, the nonprofit prepares its clients for interviews and teaches soft skills that will help them navigate in the work environment.
Another bonus of the “Hub” is having a trusted network of community partners that are always willing to assist the nonprofit.
"By investing their time and money to help one of our families in need, we can extend our assistance by offering additional resources," she said. "It is important to us that we not only assist clients monetarily, but that we also teach skills that will empower each client to move forward with confidence."
the goal, Denig said, is to assist the clients until "they reach a point where they don’t need us."
"But we always want to hear the success stories," she said. So, the door remains open and we are always just one phone call away."
Other agencies receiving grants include:
- American Red Cross - Louisiana Capital Area Chapter: Disaster Services and Home Fire
- Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center: Advocacy Center
- Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (BRYC): BRYC's Basic Needs Fund
- Capital Area Family Justice Center Inc.: Improved Community Support for Victims & Survivors of Domestic Violence
- Capital Area Family Violence Intervention Center: Capital Area Family Violence Intervention Center
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge: Basic Needs for Vulnerable Families
- Christian Outreach Center of Baton Rouge Inc.: Utility Payment Assistance for ALICE Population
- Gardere Initiative Inc.: Gardere Initiative Basic Needs
- Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank: Addressing Food Insecurity in the Service Area
- Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Inc.: Holy Grill
- Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, Inc.: Mid City Ownership Protection Program
- Mission Heart Inc.: Mission Heart
- One Touch Ministry Inc.: One Touch Ministry Re-Entry Short-Term Housing Program: Opening Doors A Louisiana Non-Profit Corporation
- Opening Doors A Louisiana Non-Profit Corporation - Shepherd's Market Client Choice Food Pantry
- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Corporation: Homeless One Stop Legal Clinic
- St. Vincent de Paul: St. Vincent de Paul Meal and Shelter Program
- The Life of a Single Mom: Single Mom Financial Assistance Program
- Three O’Clock Project: Collaborative Food Hub
- Top Box Foods: Top Box Foods Louisiana
- Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge: Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge
- Women’s Help Center Inc.: The Women's Help Center Family Empowerment Program
- Youth Oasis: Emergency Shelter for Homeless Youth
In addition to these investments, Capital Area United Way recently awarded $1.5 million in grants to 21 programs beginning July 1, with awards occurring on an annual basis through 2025. CAUW has distributed an additional $1.6 million in Hurricane Ida disaster relief grants since fall 2021.