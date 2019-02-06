The Ascension Icon fundraiser for The Ascension Fund will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd.
The finalists in the singing competition are:
- Alaina Simone Robinson, Dutchtown High
- Alexandra Purdy, New Beginnings Academy
- Audrey Soulier, St. Theresa Middle
- Brooke Murphy, Dutchtown High
- Cadence Jenkins, Dutchtown Middle
- Caydence Lachney, Dutchtown High
- Desmon Green Jr., Gonzales Middle
- Hailey Rose, St. Amant High
- Hannah Gautreau, East Ascension High
- Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Dutchtown Middle
- Julia Lynch, St. Amant High
- Kyla O’Deay, Dutchtown High
- Lakendra Bergeron, East Ascension High
- Maci Michelle Marse, St. Amant High
- Mallory Commander, Dutchtown Middle
- Mollie Bennett, St. Amant Middle.
Each contestant will perform one song for celebrity judges Alison Dubuc, Clayton Decoteau, Julie Jones and Mike Waguespack. Then, the top five will perform another song for selection of the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Spectators will also be able to cast votes for their fan favorite for $1 per vote.
The Ascension Fund administers a grant program for teachers and schools in the Ascension Parish public school system.
Tickets for the show are available at www.ascensionicon.com. General admission is $10, and student admission is $5.