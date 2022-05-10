The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 28-May 5:
April 28
Poole, Melinda Calmes: 17797 Airline Highway No. 5, Prairieville; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Lovely, Reynold Jerome: 815 N. 20th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 36; state probation violation
Rogers, Zachary Brien: 17175 La. 16, Port Vincent; Age: 37; breach of bail condition
Howard, Arthur Nelson: 37143 Cornerview Road, Geismar; Age: 62; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gustave Jr., William: 37176 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery, simple battery
Septs, Cedric: 43100 Pineside Ave., Prairieville; Age: 47; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Villenuve, Cole Jacob: 16415 Chris Drive, Prairieville; Age: 28; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Smith, Kenneth Reed: 14213 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 59; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant
Blount, Stacey Lyn: 41061 Garden Court, Gonzales; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith, Angela M.: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 35, Gonzales; Age: 30; security required, following vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Desoto, Ashley M.: 19862 La Trace Road, French Settlement; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
April 29
Doyle, Edmond Jicoco: 301 Franklin Ave., New Orleans; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Malveaux, Cedric: address unknown; Age: 32; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Washington, Shadaisha Rameni: address unknown; Age: 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Anders, Matthew Lewis: 43475 Jimmy Michael Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Scieneaux, Cavell: 3113 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property
Johnson II, Jeffery A.: 710 Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm
Ashley, Jayden T.: 37219 Audubon Park Ave., Geismar; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
McZeal, Seanwitt Royace: 9369 West Park Lane, Gonzales; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
McCrory, Shaun Leslie: 180 Dunlieth St., Destrehan; Age: 32; in for court, failure to appear-bench warrant
Corrales, Nicholas: 37287 New River Canal Road, Geismar; Age: 18; interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer
Hernandez, Yanira: 17024 Margaret Road, Prairieville; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Terry, Byron Jarmaul: 1208 W. La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
April 30
Ricks, Danny S.: 219 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 39; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Fife, Destin Michael, 42115 Rudy Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; violations of protective orders
Batiste, Renelle: 118 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Sanders, Devontae R.: 296 D La. 998, Belle Rose; Age: 28; third degree rape, failure to appear-bench warrant
Welch, Greg T.: 614 W. New River Road, Gonzales; Age: 59; simple assault
Spense, Jeffrey Simpson: 206 Lansdown Drive, Houma; Age: 33; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Dimm, Nicholas Alexander: 55485 Myles Road, White Castle; Age: 32; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
May 1
Allen, Marcus T.: 2014 S. Edward Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cazarez, Luis A.: 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Walker; Age: 25; driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Fernandez, TyJhon: 1126 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, careless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, when passing on the right is permitted, operating while intoxicated-first
Brown, Alvin: 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 67; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Wade, Tyler Mikel: address unknown; Age: 25; domestic abuse battery
Ramirez, Isaias: 1121 Ogilvie St., Bossier City; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Blackwell, Adam: 37216 White Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; parole violation
Morris, Kendrick: 1909 N. Airline Highway, No. 209, Gonzales; Age: 49; possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, child passenger restraint system, driver must be licensed, careless operation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Brooks, Kemond: 2402 Elaine St., Lake Charles; Age: 31; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated- first
Lomas, Keosha L.: 40254 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ebbs, Roger: 43443 Tullier Road, Sorrento; Age: 61; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple battery
May 2
Cannon, Matthew Earl: 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, flight from an officer, theft less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Pastrana, Jose: 434 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 34; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Bell, Nathaniel L.: 1111 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dixon, Haley Raine: 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, theft less than $1,000
Delmore, Brian K.: 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; Age: 60; failure to appear-bench warrant
Murphy, Vonda: 14516 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; aggravated battery
Jackson, Armoni Aliza: address unknown; Age: 25; theft less than $1,000
May 3
Bourg, Kevin: 2030 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Medine, Trevor Michael: 11162 Juniper St., Denham Springs; Age: 20; state probation violation, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Said, Ahmad T.: 9510 Samoa Ave. 135, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Pastrana, Jose, 434 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 34; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/ drunkenness
Sheppard, Jeremiah: 8284 Mill St., St James; Age: 24; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Henderson, Donaldvinn T.: 655 Sharp Lane, Apt. 116, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft $5000 but less than $25,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/all other simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary (all others)
Jones, Kameron M.: 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer, reckless operation, turning movements and required signals, driver must be licensed, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Toston, Travorious R.: 39124 Eminent Oaks Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; battery of a dating partner
Tate, Jordan Cortez: 4517 E Ave. C Drive, Zachary; Age: 28; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Soileau, Lannie E.: 2947 Prudhomme Road, Eunice; Age: 23; theft less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
May 4
Diggs, Shannon Lee: 10012 E. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 40; second degree battery
Fobb, Kendrick Anthony: 204 Mockingbird Lane, St. Rose; Age: 35; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hodge, Steven Shawn: 43444 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Hallows, John P.: 18719 Gautreau Lane, Port Vincent; Age: 47; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Dorsey, Eric: 502 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 42; criminal trespass/all other resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Delmore, Willie James: 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; Age: 61; failure to appear-bench warrant
Valentine, Peggy: 42 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 43; first degree murder/attempt, home invasion (battery)
Godoy, Alejandra L.: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, No. 1012, Gonzales; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Rome, Justin Jeremy: 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer
Terry, Cody Michael, 17744 N. Achord Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gray, Tynea Lynnshay: 17950 Airline Highway, No. 332, Prairieville; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, forgery, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, attempt theft greater than $750 but less than $25,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 5
Sheppard, Stefan Tyler: 2576 North King Ave., Lutcher; Age: 34; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Williams Sr., Ricky: 11226 O.W. Brown Road, Gonzales; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant
Millien, Patricia: 11226 O.W. Brown Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Boettingheimer, Joseph Stephen: 14 Arboles, Port St Lucie, Florida; Age: 45; possession of Heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), expired drivers license, security required, traffic-control signals, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams