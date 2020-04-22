Ascension Parish LFCA.jpg

Among those at the annual conference of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association were Ascension Parish delegates, front row from left, Karen James, Margaret Narretta, Hope LeBlanc, Dawn Colon, Jessica Stuntz and Shelly Cedotal; and second row, Bo James, Tracey Normand, Gene Witek, Tarrell Milan, James E. LeBlanc, Derek J. LeBlanc, Sam Colon, Preston Landry, Shane Stuntz, Wayne Hill and Travis Cedotal.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Among those in Houma for the annual conference of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association were the chief officers from the St. Amant, 5th Ward, Gonzales, Galvez-Lake, Prairieville, Donaldsonville and Geismar fire departments from Ascension Parish. 

The event March 2-7 featured training seminars on residential and industrial firefighting. 

Among the past presidents of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association are six from Ascension Parish: 

  • 1982: J.C. “Cobby” Walker of the Gonzales Fire Department
  • 1989: Eugene Witek of the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department
  • 1993: James E. LeBlanc of the Prairieville Volunteer Fire Department
  • 2001: Chris Gonzales of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department
  • 2006: Mike Lambert of the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department
  • 2015: Mark Stewart of the Ascension Fire District No. 3

Currently Ascension Parish has three local fire chiefs who serve on the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association board of directors and one who is an appointed officer:

  • Assistant fire chief Samuel Colon of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, vice president
  • Assistant fire chief Tracey Normand of the Gonzales Fire Department, District 2 board member
  • Assistant fire chief Shane Stuntz of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, industrial representative
  • Fire chief James E. LeBlanc of the St.. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, sergeant at arms

