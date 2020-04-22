Among those in Houma for the annual conference of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association were the chief officers from the St. Amant, 5th Ward, Gonzales, Galvez-Lake, Prairieville, Donaldsonville and Geismar fire departments from Ascension Parish.
The event March 2-7 featured training seminars on residential and industrial firefighting.
Among the past presidents of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association are six from Ascension Parish:
- 1982: J.C. “Cobby” Walker of the Gonzales Fire Department
- 1989: Eugene Witek of the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department
- 1993: James E. LeBlanc of the Prairieville Volunteer Fire Department
- 2001: Chris Gonzales of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department
- 2006: Mike Lambert of the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department
- 2015: Mark Stewart of the Ascension Fire District No. 3
Currently Ascension Parish has three local fire chiefs who serve on the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association board of directors and one who is an appointed officer:
- Assistant fire chief Samuel Colon of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, vice president
- Assistant fire chief Tracey Normand of the Gonzales Fire Department, District 2 board member
- Assistant fire chief Shane Stuntz of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, industrial representative
- Fire chief James E. LeBlanc of the St.. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, sergeant at arms