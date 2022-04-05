Ascension Public Schools are holding two Teacher Job Fairs to fill positions for the 2022-23 school year.
Those wishing to secure teaching positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in May.
The Ascension Public Schools Fall Teacher Job Fair for Pre-K to fifth grades is from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 12 at Sugar Mill Primary School, 39319 Germany Road, Prairieville.
Teachers looking for jobs in sixth through 12th grades should attend the April 13 job fair from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bluff Middle School, 15464 Bluff Road, Prairieville.
Candidates interested in attending should register and schedule interviews at AscensionSchools.org/ApplyNow.
The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $47,283, with an opportunity to earn up to $1,800 in performance pay, a news release said.
Additionally, the Ascension Parish School Board recently approved supplemental pay for the 2022-23 school year at Donaldsonville High, Donaldsonville Primary, Lowery Elementary and Lowery Middle schools. Teachers with a highly effective or effective proficient rating can make $10,000 above base pay for teaching core subjects and $2,500 above base pay for teaching electives. Paraprofessionals can make $1,250 above base pay.
A survey of teachers in Ascension Parish found 98% would recommend Ascension Public Schools to other teachers. Below are some of the reasons why:
- "Ascension Parish values their teachers and provides them with all the necessary materials in order to meet the expectations in instructing and progressing students. We are not asked to do one thing we are not trained and equipped to do," said Bullion Primary special education teacher Robin Harris.
- "Even though the bar is set super high, I feel supported by our leadership and especially our teachers. We have the BEST teachers around, who inspire me every day to hone my craft of teaching so that I can reach more students," said St. Amant High teacher Alicé Bourque.
- "I have coached teachers across five parishes in South Louisiana and worked in Springfield, Illinois," said Pecan Grove Primary master teacher Marcie Frazier. "Ascension Parish is superior to everywhere I have worked in teacher support while maintaining high expectations."
For more information about Ascension Public Schools and to learn about the benefits of teaching in Ascension, visit AscensionSchools.org/Teach.