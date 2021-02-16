River Parishes Community College is launching a new workforce training initiative through a partnership with Absolute Safety.
The school is providing tuition-free Construction Site Safety Technician Training to any Louisiana resident.
The training is a 100-hour training program that prepares participants to return to work with valuable skills and a proactive approach to safety, according to a news release. Upon completion, participants will receive certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research, a nonprofit education foundation recognized throughout the U.S.
While the course is typically $1,500, the Reboot Your Career program, funded by the CARES Act, enables the school and Absolute Safety to provide the course tuition-free to Louisiana residents. By doing so, workers who may be unemployed due to COVID-19 are able to train for available jobs on high-wage career pathways. Bruce Waguespack, RPCC vice chancellor of Workforce Development, says RPCC is proud to be a part of the Reboot Your Career Program.
“We are excited that our partnership with Absolute safety will help us spread industry safety expertise. We’re looking forward to offering this program … and more to come,” said Waguespack.
Absolute Safety, a regional commercial and industrial safety firm, has worked with some of the largest contractors and plants in the state. Their team of specialized instructors say this is a great opportunity for employees at all levels to enrich their journey in the safety profession and make advancements in their career.
“Our team of safety techs supervise worksites throughout the southern United States. One thing we’ve seen often is that contractors and owners always demand more from their on-site supervisors. By completing the CSST class, the participants will have an advantage finding work and advancing their career,” said Cody Schwing, co-owner of Absolute Safety.
The first session of courses begins Feb. 22 at the school’s new Technical Training Center in Gonzales.
To register or to view a full list of dates and locations, visit www.absolutesafety.com/csst.