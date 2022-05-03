Looking for a pet? A national spring adoption event is helping by offering reduced adoption costs.
Shelters across the country are in crisis with overcrowding and other major obstacles, prompting a national call for adoption, a news release said
Bissell Pet Foundation is aiming to empty the shelters by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 from May 2-8. Rescue Alliance is one of more than 275 participating shelters across the country participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.
Rescue Alliance's Empty the Shelters events will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends through May 15 at Petsmart Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave. Gonzales.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
Empty the Shelters has helped 83,055 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.
Rescue Alliance, a Gonzales-based pet rescue organization, doesn’t just rescue from one parish in Louisiana but from across the entire state.