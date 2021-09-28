The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 16-23:

Sept. 16

Swann, Jason Andrew: 13500 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)

Langston, Martin Alan: 8026 Walden Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 60; battery of a dating partner, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Mendez, Marcos Aurelio: 15338 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 24; pornography involving juveniles, video voyeurism

Acy, Melissa: 13353 Hilbert Young Road, Gonzales; Age: 47; theft less than $1,000, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

Sept. 17

Castille III, Antoine A.: 41036 Marchand Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Breaux, Reece Neal: 9306 Kurt Kundler Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; parole violation, possession of heroin, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Dickens, Jayd Lee: 108 E. Railroad St., Apt 109, Gonzales; Age: 27; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, obscenity

Sept. 18

Belle Jr., Larry: 43136 Pointside Ave., Prairieville; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Stewart, Sterling: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd., No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, two counts entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, battery of a police officer, battery of a police officer

Muse Jr., Chester Jude: 727 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Sterling, Michael L.: 6625 W. Snowden Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant

Sept. 19

Howard, Christopher Wayne: 39105 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; Age: 45; operating while intoxicated-third

Lodge, Brilliance: 12171 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 20; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second-degree murder/attempt

McMeller, Johnnie Ray: 215 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 57; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000, simple battery

Cochran, Robert J.: 8221 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first

Sept. 20

Pointer, Christopher Derrick: 43083 Weber City Road, No. 6, Gonzales; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer

Yarbrough, Christella: 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 35; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms

McLean, Kenneth Finlayson: 189057 Grace St.; Age: 36; probation violation parish, aggravated battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Satterfield, Macy A.: 13500 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)

Laborde, Ashley Michael: 43425 Terrell Ave., Gonzales; Age: 47; four counts violations of protective orders

Bouzigard, Tirk: 41166 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 49; domestic abuse aggravated assault

Weaver, Alexandra C.: 31855 S. La. 16, No. 601, Denham Springs; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Coleman, Wade Anthony: 300 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property, two counts violations of protective orders

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Hull Jr., Armond Joseph: 12190 Perry Babin Lane, St. Amant; Age: 39; false imprisonment, battery of a dating partner

Donsereaux, Raquel: 706 Railroad Ave., Napoleonville; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant

Lundy, Jamari: 14114 Pecan Ridge Drive, Gonzales; Age: 19; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

Sept. 21

Chastant, Jacob Scott: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 45; surety, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, failure to appear-bench warrant

Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; two counts simple arson, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another

Spriggs, Tyrone Montrell: 5274 Galaxy Blvd, Darrow; Age: 35; state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, hold for other agency, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant

Fulton, Michael Felton: 62223 Vermillion St., New Orleans; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, failure to seek assistance

Gonzales, Brandon Michael: 44472 Gold Place Road, St Amant; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin

Baker, Jordan Michael: 45178 Oliver Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Melancon, Ryan Michael: 42411 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 37; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), vehicle license required

Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts telephone communications/improper language/harassment, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer by violence, resistance or opposition, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Lassai, Tearany: 675 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; aggravated battery

Daigle, Mark C.: 149 Michael St., Napoleonville; Age: 57; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Ben, Gerald: 12401 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery

Patrick, Glenn J.: 65225 Quality Road, Plaquemine; Age: 66; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Sept. 22

Sipp Jr., Emett Christopher: 2541 Palmyra St., New Orleans; Age: 32; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, three counts simple burglary (vehicle), theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000

Decuir, Douglas Patrick: 17880 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles, first-degree rape

Cuccia, Chad Michael: 11321 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 48; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), vehicular negligent injuring, general speed law, no motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation

Lomas, Tiffany Shantell: 41118 Witek Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

Miles, Quincy: 1908 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000

Henry, Randi Kay: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 32; surety, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000

Clark, Javon R.: 507 Assumption St., Napoleonville; Age: 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Sept. 23

Johnson, Richard J.: 10474 Acy Road, No. 51, St. Amant; Age: 32; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery-second

Smith, Brittany N.: 9039 S. St. Landry, Gonzales; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obscenity

Pena, Joseph Ernst: 12441 Plantation Creek Drive, Geismar; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

View comments