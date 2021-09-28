The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 16-23:
Sept. 16
Swann, Jason Andrew: 13500 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)
Langston, Martin Alan: 8026 Walden Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 60; battery of a dating partner, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Mendez, Marcos Aurelio: 15338 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 24; pornography involving juveniles, video voyeurism
Acy, Melissa: 13353 Hilbert Young Road, Gonzales; Age: 47; theft less than $1,000, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
Sept. 17
Castille III, Antoine A.: 41036 Marchand Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Breaux, Reece Neal: 9306 Kurt Kundler Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; parole violation, possession of heroin, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 108 E. Railroad St., Apt 109, Gonzales; Age: 27; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, obscenity
Sept. 18
Belle Jr., Larry: 43136 Pointside Ave., Prairieville; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Stewart, Sterling: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd., No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, two counts entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, battery of a police officer, battery of a police officer
Muse Jr., Chester Jude: 727 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sterling, Michael L.: 6625 W. Snowden Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 19
Howard, Christopher Wayne: 39105 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; Age: 45; operating while intoxicated-third
Lodge, Brilliance: 12171 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 20; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second-degree murder/attempt
McMeller, Johnnie Ray: 215 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 57; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000, simple battery
Cochran, Robert J.: 8221 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Sept. 20
Pointer, Christopher Derrick: 43083 Weber City Road, No. 6, Gonzales; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Yarbrough, Christella: 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 35; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms
McLean, Kenneth Finlayson: 189057 Grace St.; Age: 36; probation violation parish, aggravated battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Satterfield, Macy A.: 13500 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)
Laborde, Ashley Michael: 43425 Terrell Ave., Gonzales; Age: 47; four counts violations of protective orders
Bouzigard, Tirk: 41166 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 49; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Weaver, Alexandra C.: 31855 S. La. 16, No. 601, Denham Springs; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Coleman, Wade Anthony: 300 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property, two counts violations of protective orders
Hull Jr., Armond Joseph: 12190 Perry Babin Lane, St. Amant; Age: 39; false imprisonment, battery of a dating partner
Donsereaux, Raquel: 706 Railroad Ave., Napoleonville; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lundy, Jamari: 14114 Pecan Ridge Drive, Gonzales; Age: 19; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Sept. 21
Chastant, Jacob Scott: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 45; surety, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, failure to appear-bench warrant
Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; two counts simple arson, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another
Spriggs, Tyrone Montrell: 5274 Galaxy Blvd, Darrow; Age: 35; state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, hold for other agency, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Fulton, Michael Felton: 62223 Vermillion St., New Orleans; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, failure to seek assistance
Gonzales, Brandon Michael: 44472 Gold Place Road, St Amant; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Baker, Jordan Michael: 45178 Oliver Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Melancon, Ryan Michael: 42411 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 37; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), vehicle license required
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts telephone communications/improper language/harassment, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer by violence, resistance or opposition, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Lassai, Tearany: 675 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; aggravated battery
Daigle, Mark C.: 149 Michael St., Napoleonville; Age: 57; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ben, Gerald: 12401 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Patrick, Glenn J.: 65225 Quality Road, Plaquemine; Age: 66; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Sept. 22
Sipp Jr., Emett Christopher: 2541 Palmyra St., New Orleans; Age: 32; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, three counts simple burglary (vehicle), theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Decuir, Douglas Patrick: 17880 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles, first-degree rape
Cuccia, Chad Michael: 11321 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 48; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), vehicular negligent injuring, general speed law, no motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation
Lomas, Tiffany Shantell: 41118 Witek Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
Miles, Quincy: 1908 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Henry, Randi Kay: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 32; surety, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Clark, Javon R.: 507 Assumption St., Napoleonville; Age: 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sept. 23
Johnson, Richard J.: 10474 Acy Road, No. 51, St. Amant; Age: 32; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery-second
Smith, Brittany N.: 9039 S. St. Landry, Gonzales; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obscenity
Pena, Joseph Ernst: 12441 Plantation Creek Drive, Geismar; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction