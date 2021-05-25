Why should classrooms be quiet? At Prairieville Primary, the Cardinal students chirp loudly through collaboration with each other.
Whether it is building prototypes, coding robots, or solving real-world math problems, students engage in an environment where problem-solving among classmates is fostered and encouraged.
The goal of the Ascension Fund School Impact and Teacher grants are to engage the students in problem-solving activities that give students the opportunity to engage in a cooperative learning environment that fosters learning through conversation with other students, according to a news release.
The School Impact Grant provided consumable resources for students to engage in STEAM activities as well as codable robots. The teacher grant provided four MarkerBoard Tables that allow eight students at one table to collaborate together.
All students at Prairieville Primary engage in scientific, technological, engineering, art, and mathematical activities in The STEAM lab. The School Impact Grant provided consumable resources to replenish those that are used up throughout the year while students are building engineering prototypes and creating works of art. Additionally, Sphero, Dash and Botley robots were provided to help students explore the world of coding and robotics.
Students use their Chromebooks to build code, which is carried out by the various robots. Through the Teacher grant, four MarkerBoard Tables replaced the traditional single desks and chairs in a fifth grade classroom.
"The students excitedly uncapped their markers and began writing their work on their table rather than on paper," the release said. Students easily discussed their calculations and shared their different approaches to solving the same problem. Not only could students discuss their work at their table, but they could move from table to table collaborating with each other.
Funds for these grants were provided by Whitney National Bank Endowment Grant and the M. Paul and Janice LeBlanc Memorial Endowment through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher Grants of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis. To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,300 grants representing over $1.55 million dollars in the school system. For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.