Ascension Public Schools has appointed Robyn Simmons as principal of Early College Options, Stacey Hughes as assistant principal of St. Amant Primary and Barry Whittington as assistant principal of Dutchtown High School.
Originally from New Orleans, Simmons began her career in Ascension Public Schools in 2010 as an English teacher at Donaldsonville High School. At Dutchtown, where she started in 2013, she served as a mentor teacher on the instructional leadership team and assistant principal.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a master’s degree in English at Jackson State University. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana University, where she earned a doctorate in educational leadership.
Hughes, a lifelong Ascension Parish resident, has spent 25 years as an educator. As a classroom teacher, she taught English at Galvez Middle, Central Elementary and Dutchtown Middle.
Along with being a classroom teacher, Hughes was as a teacher/coach at Gonzales Middle and a TAP master teacher at Gonzales Middle, Lowery Middle and Lakeside Primary. She recently served as an administrative intern at Oak Grove Primary.
Hughes earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Northwestern State University. She is also a national board certified teacher. She and her husband, Bret, have two children, Bryn and Cameron, who are both Dutchtown High School graduates. Bryn is a first-year teacher at Oak Grove Primary, and Cameron is attending LSU
Whittington, a lifelong resident of Ascension Parish, began his teaching career 11 years ago at Donaldsonville High School. He then began teaching algebra and geometry at his alma mater, East Ascension High School, where he was a member of the instructional leadership team and a teacher observer. He was most recently an administrative intern at Prairieville Primary and Dutchtown Middle.
In addition to serving students in the classroom, he also coached multiple sports at Donaldsonville High and East Ascension High. His coaching career included middle and high school basketball, football, softball and baseball. In his time as head coach, he was fortunate enough to make trips to the state semifinals twice, once with Donaldsonville and once with EA.
Whittington earned both his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and master’s degree in educational leadership from LSU. He and his wife, Tia, have two children: Harper and Barry III.