Keep Louisiana Beautiful honored people and organizations for their work to promote a clean and beautiful Louisiana during its recent Everyday Hero Awards Banquet.
The Alice Foster Award, recognizing an individual volunteer for exceptional leadership in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling and beautification, went to Coleen Perilloux Landry, of Jefferson Parish. Landry has worked over the past seven decades to preserve her community’s natural beauty, protect wildlife habitats and increase public recycling. She received the award from Troy West, son of former Louisiana first lady Alice Foster.
Recognition also went to:
- Cynthia Sylvain Lear, director of sanitation for the City of New Orleans, the Golden Can Award for a public servant who shows a commitment to the mission of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
- Shreveport Green, Most Innovative Program Award, for its household hazardous waste program.
- Charlotte Henagen, of Gonzales, Youth Leadership Award, in recognition of the fifth-grader's successful project to raise money and purchase paper recycling bins for each of her school’s classrooms, plus a large bin for collections.
- Keep Covington Beautiful, Outstanding Affiliate Award, in recognition of its collaboration with more than two dozen partnerships since 2007, receiving more than $128,000 in grant funds to launch new programs and sustain existing ones.
- Holli Guillbeau, of Keep St. Martin Beautiful, Outstanding Affiliate Director Award, in recognition of her expansion of the parish’s voluntary recycling program through public awareness and environmental education.
- Cox Communications, Lafayette, Corporate Leadership Award, in recognition of Cox Conserves, national sustainability program of Cox Communications.
- Officer Eddie Dema, of the New Orleans Police Department, Law Enforcement Recognition Award for his assistance in the removal of 72,000 waste tires.