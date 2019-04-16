GONZALES — With the Ascension Parish School Board studying ways to help families of more than 30 students impacted by changes in Prairieville school attendance zones, two day care owners have presented their businesses as possible solutions to the problem.
After new attendance zones were drawn up in anticipation of the opening next school year of Bullion Primary, some families with students at Prairieville Primary found their children would no longer have school bus transportation to the day care they have been using for before- and after-school care.
Under the new attendance zones, Kids Are People Too day care is now in the attendance zone for the new Bullion Primary School.
Two other day care owners spoke briefly at the School Board's transportation committee Tuesday, saying their business's locations fall within the school district's policy guidelines for school bus transportation to day care and could be other options for the families affected.
School Board policy allows school bus transportation of students to day cares before and after school, when a day care is on a perimeter road of the school zone and there is room on the school bus.
Lesley Corban, who owns Corban Early Childhood centers in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, with a second Prairieville location to open soon, and Tammy Miller, owner of Aim Kidz day care in Prairieville, said their day care locations are options that parents could consider.
Another possible solution the School Board has considered is grandfathering in, for a certain period of time, the children affected by the zone change, which would require the district adding an additional school bus to bring the 35 children to their usual day care.
At their meeting Tuesday, transportation committee members voted to continue the discussion at its next meeting, to be scheduled.