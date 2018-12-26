BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,950 graduates at the university’s 297th commencement exercises Dec. 14.
The number of degrees awarded is a record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester and awarded the second most degrees to African-American students during any fall commencement, a news release said.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their students.
There were 158 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs and received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. Also included among the honor graduates were 48 University Medal recipients who graduated with the highest-grade point averages in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated seven students who earned College Honors, including two local men — Jimmy Saravia, a Baton Rouge native, graduating in biological sciences; and Michael Stein, also a native of Baton Rouge, graduating in history.
Two LSU graduates were recognized during LSU’s fall commissioning ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Hill Memorial Library. Lukas K. Dretzka, of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the Army ROTC program, and Nikolaus James Bihlmeyer, also of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the LSU Air Force ROTC program. One graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who took part in LSU’s Army ROTC program was commissioned.
Area graduates include:
Ascension Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
McKenzi Babin, Gonzales; Leanne Nicole Boudreaux, St. Amant; Madison Gibbens Callegan, Prairieville; Brian K. Norton, Geismar.
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Rodwan Gabriel Alkadi, Prairieville; Payton Robert Braud, Prairieville; Devin Gregory Chriss, St. Amant; Nicholas Paul Furlow, Gonzales; Seth Michael Gaudin, Gonzales; Paul Christopher Gibson Jr., Gonzales; Alexander Bret Giffel, Geismar; Brandon Joseph Laiche, Prairieville; Lee Michael LeBlanc, Gonzales; Charity Shay Lee, Prairieville; Kristin Michelle Martin, Gonzales; John Patrick McGovern, Prairieville; Mason Francis Neff, Prairieville; Camille Victoria Nolan, Gonzales; Kayla Michelle Quinlan, Prairieville; Aleah Dawn Sanchez, Prairieville.
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Aidan Wynn Carter, Gonzales; Reece Michael Cook, Gonzales; William Rosso Cotten, Prairieville; Sean Joseph Fekete, Gonzales; Victoria Catherine Gulino, Prairieville; Grayson Louis Hopper, Prairieville; Madison Elizabeth Jackson, Prairieville; Cameron Lenore Larks, Prairieville; Austin Matthew LeBouef, St. Amant; Brey Stephen LeBourgeois, Prairieville; Chandler David Loupe, Prairieville; Mason Neil Moran, St. Amant; Ryan Joseph Palmisano, Prairieville; Christopher Thomas Ross, Prairieville; Connor Daniel Sinanan, Prairieville; Jeanne Elise Steyer, Prairieville; James Patrick Vercher, St. Amant.
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Braley Marie Bourque, Prairieville; Alyssa Marie Braud, Prairieville; Allyson Cambre, Prairieville; Hays Sullivan Clary, Prairieville; Ashlyn Kate Esterly, Gonzales; Nicholas Blake Hollingsworth, Prairieville; Stephanie Jacklyn Jacobsen, Prairieville; Cameron Michael McAllister, Gonzales; Reyna Jones Pellegrin, Gonzales; Megan Holliday Reine, Gonzales; Dylan Lee Soileau, Gonzales.
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Lauren Elizabeth Braud, Prairieville; Tiyena-Rache'a Amethyst Brown, Prairieville; Rhania Donice Carter, Darrow; Chandler J Couvillion, Gonzales; Emily Catherine Fields, Gonzales; Jesse Andre Hood, Donaldsonville; Kirstine Nicole Jointer, Prairieville; Colbi Alaine Landry, Geismar; Marlie Jane Lynch, St. Amant; Adam Joseph May, Prairieville; Brittany Bryant McGowen, Prairieville; Kayla Chante Patterson, Prairieville; Stephanie Ann Traigle, Donaldsonville; Bryce Layton Walters, Prairieville.
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Brooke Emily Hillman, Prairieville; Dan Quang Nguyen, Prairieville; Wayne Paul Picou, Gonzales; Catherine Liddon Wethey, Prairieville; Shelbey Christine Young, Prairieville.
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
Andrea Leigh Boe, St. Amant; Amy Catherine Duplessis, Prairieville; Jessica Taylor Ricci, Prairieville; Savannah Marie Robert, Darrow.