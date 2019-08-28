Dutchtown Baptist Church recently received an honorable mention through the Supporting the Safety Net awards program of the Association of Community Affiliated Plans. Dutchtown Baptist was chosen for the honor by AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, a Medicaid managed care plan that is the only association member plan in Louisiana.
The Supporting the Safety Net program recognizes community organizations and partners that work with safety net health plans to serve vulnerable populations, according to a news release.
Dutchtown Baptist members frequently provide resources such as food, housing, clothing and education in and around Prairieville. Most recently, the church helped build a new ramp for an AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana member who was unable to leave his home to obtain medical care.