GONZALES - A new performing arts center planned for Gonzales will be called the Price LeBlanc PACE Center of Gonzales, following a gift of $1.5 million toward its construction from the family of the well-known car dealership icon, if the City Council approves a family request next week.

The Price LeBlanc PACE Center would be built in the main square of the 103-acre, mixed-used Heritage Crossing development to be built at the corner of two major Gonzales traffic corridors, La. 44 and La. 30.

The City Council will formally vote on the offer by the Price LeBlanc family at its meeting Monday.

"I want to thank the LeBlanc family for the generous offer and unprecedented donation to the city of Gonzales" for its help in the construction of The PACE (Performing Arts, Conference and Events) center, Mayor Barney Arceneaux said at a press conference Friday morning.

"The PACE Center has been a dream of this city and the community for a long time, and we're very happy it's finally coming true," Arceneaux said.

City officials, representatives of the Heritage Crossing developer, Double D of Louisiana, and members of the Price LeBlanc family were on hand.

"My father was very close and very fond of the people of this area, and he relayed this attachment to us in countless touching stories that still remain with us," said V. Price LeBlanc Jr., son of Price LeBlanc.

"Our family is very, very proud of our dad's legacy and we're proud to make this commitment to this area," LeBlanc Jr. said.

Last August, the City Council authorized city officials to negotiate and sell the naming rights for the center.

On Thursday, the city learned of the Price LeBlanc family's gift to the city, as well as its request to be considered for the name of the center, the city's Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said.

No other companies had approached the city about naming rights, Byrd said Friday. Byrd said the city's attorney, Matt Percy, checked with the state Attorney General's Office on Thursday and learned that the city does not have to bid out naming rights.

The center will be built with a U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development loan, the city has said, to be repaid with the proceeds of a 2% hotel-motel tax expected to generate about $500,000 a year.

That hotel-motel tax, approved by voters in December 2018, went into effect in April 2019.

The five-acre piece of property for the $10 million center is expected to be "build-ready" some time this year, Clay Stafford, president of Double D of Louisiana, has said.

V. Price LeBlanc Jr. said after Friday's press conference that his father, who died in 2010 at the age of 88, opened his first dealership in St. Gabriel, where the family lived, in 1959, then opened his next three dealerships in Gonzales.

One of those early dealerships, Price LeBlanc Nissan, remains in Gonzales, on Airline Higway, LeBlanc Jr. said.