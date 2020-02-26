Ascension Parish Public Schools has appointed Hope Gautreau as principal of Ascension Head Start, Matthew Geraci as principal of Prairieville Middle School; and Adrina Million as assistant principal of Donaldsonville Primary School.
Gautreau is a lifelong resident of Ascension Parish who has been an educator since 1992. She served two years as a special education teacher at Gonzales Middle School and 10 years as a special education and general education teacher at Gonzales Primary School.
She served nine years as an School Building Level Committee facilitator for the district before becoming assistant principal of Donaldsonville Primary School, a position she held for more than two years.
Gautreau earned a bachelor's degree with dual certification in general elementary education and special education and a master's degree in special education from Southeastern Louisiana University. She also completed educational leadership courses from Southern Louisiana University and earned her certification.
A native of Slidell, Geraci is currently in his 14th year with Ascension Public Schools. He began as a long-term substitute at St. Amant Middle School before teaching math at Gonzales Middle School. He transferred to East Ascension High School as a ninth-grade math teacher and freshman football coach before serving as their instructional coach for a year.
Geraci served as an assistant principal at Donaldsonville High School for three years before moving to Prairieville Middle to serve as assistant principal in 2014.
He earned a bachelor's degree in education with a concentration in English from LSU and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. He and his wife, Lauren Geraci, have two daughters, Avery and Reese.
A native of Convent, Million is a 22-year veteran educator. She began her career as a third grade teacher at Central Elementary School in Ascension Parish. After serving as a classroom teacher for 12 years, she became a special-needs counselor, supporting students throughout the district from the primary to high school levels.
After more than eight years as a special-needs counselor, Million served as a pupil appraisal social worker for the district and a special-needs coordinator at LeBlanc Special Services Center supporting several schools.
She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Dillard University, a master's degree in social work from LSU, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership at Southeastern. She and her husband, Frederick Million Sr., have a son, Frederick Jr.