Donaldsonville Tigers Football 2018
Senior Spotlight
Christian “Muppetbaby” Bell
Slotback/Defensive back
The Donaldsonville Tigers had a breakout season in 2017, winning 8 games and a playoff game. Gone from that squad are 11 seniors, including four offensive lineman, the starting QB and running back. However, back for his senior year is Christian Bell, a player with breakaway speed and leadership qualities.
“Muppetbaby (Bell) has experience and big-play ability on both sides of the ball,” said coach Brian Richardson. Bell returns to lead a talented secondary, which should be the strength for the Tigers.
“Last year's success had a lot to do with the seniors; we picked up on a great deal from them, the upcoming seniors have big shoes to fill," Bell said.
Leadership was evident from the large senior group but Bell knows it’s his team to lead. “Leadership means someone, no matter the classification, is looked up to by the coaches and the community; also when you are down in the fourth quarter, a true leader will motivate the team and lead to victory,” Bell said.
Following up with another successful season will be crucial as the Tigers continue to build under Richardson. “Our goal as a team is to accomplish what we did last year, one win at a time,” Bell said.
Whether it be scoring touchdowns on the football field or winning on the track as a sprinter, Bell wants to be remembered as more than just an athlete. “My ambition is to be the best I can be on and off the field," Bell said.
The Donaldsonville Tigers will be fun to watch in 2018, led by a new group of seniors.