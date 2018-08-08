THURSDAY
Public School
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk
FRIDAY
Public School
Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, lettuce salad, pork n beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken stew and rice, green beans, corn, pears, whole-wheat roll, fruit punch, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Hot dogs with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry Craisins, milk
TUESDAY
Public School
Chicken fajita, soft tortilla, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, cheese cup and salsa, lettuce salad, orange wedges, fruit juice, milk
Catholic School
Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, peach slices, garlic roll, fruit juice, milk
Catholic School
Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, milk
AUG. 16
Public School
Grilled cheese, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, graham crackers, fruit, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, watermelon, milk