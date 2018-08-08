THURSDAY

Public School

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk

FRIDAY

Public School

Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, lettuce salad, pork n beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders 

Catholic School

Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk

MONDAY

Public School

Chicken stew and rice, green beans, corn, pears, whole-wheat roll, fruit punch, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Hot dogs with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry Craisins, milk

TUESDAY

Public School

Chicken fajita, soft tortilla, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, cheese cup and salsa, lettuce salad, orange wedges, fruit juice, milk

Catholic School

Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, peach slices, garlic roll, fruit juice, milk

Catholic School

Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, milk

AUG. 16

Public School

Grilled cheese, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, graham crackers, fruit, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, watermelon, milk

View comments