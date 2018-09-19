East Ascension High School's homecoming football game against Cecelia will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21.
Homecoming week festivities, with the theme "Rockin' Through the Ages," will include "Psych Out the Bulldogs," with psychedelic colors; "Let's Make the Bulldogs Dizzy," with wild patterns; "Blast the Bulldogs into the Past," with retro clothing; and "Make the Bulldogs Blue," with lots of blue.
The homecoming dance will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the school's gym.
Members of the homecoming court are Kendall Adams, Laiyah Frazier, Ann Marie Frisby, Gabby Gautreau, A'Kera Kelly, Ava Lambert, Lily Lambert, Chloe LeBlanc, Julie Lopez, Cassidy Moore, Omaira Romero, An'Dria Scott, Olivia Shannon, Zaria Stewart, Indya Torres, Mariah Welch and Sarah Wilcox.