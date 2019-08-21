Lester Lee, an independent LPL Financial adviser at LDFwealth Financial Group in Baton Rouge, has announced his inclusion in LPL’s Patriot’s Club. The award is presented to less than 8% of the firm’s more than 16,000 financial advisers nationwide, according to a news release.
“I congratulate Lester Lee on behalf of LPL,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president of national sales and consulting. “We applaud his dedication to clients and his ability to nurture trusted relationships with clients to help them work toward their financial goals. We thank Lester for his continuous commitment to the independent model, which enables the delivery of objective financial advice, and for the opportunity to be their enabling partner. We wish him continued success.”
Lester Lee is a certified financial planner practitioner based in Baton Rouge. He has been servicing families, professionals and retirees in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes for over 26 years.