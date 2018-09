Gonzales Mayor Barney D. Arceneaux, seated third from left, has proclaimed Sept. 9-15 as National Assisted Living Week. In the front row, from left, are Diane Mackay, Marie Martin, Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Nomie Lambert. In the second row are Missy Marchand, Elodie Dunn, Betty Babin, Beverly Braud and Brooke DeVaux.