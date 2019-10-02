The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Sept. 19-26:
Sept. 19
Mistretta, Laura L.: 34, 6175 La. 37, Greensburg, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Comery Sr., Carlos Marquis: 37, 3363 Main St., Darrow, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Elias, Christopher W.: 41, 13120 Lamar Moran Road, Lot 6, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Green, Langston: 27, 614 Clairborne St., Donaldsonville, owner to secure registration, security required, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving.
West, Mia A.: 40, 2835 Johnson St., New Orleans, failure to appear in court.
Friedley Jr., Harold Perry: 27, 17111 Marty Low Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Friedley Sr., Harold Perry: 49, 17111 Marty Low Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Parr, Tammy L.: 46, 32402 La. 943 S., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gonzales, Summer Marie: 32, 42321 Lakestone Drive, Prairieville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Eppinett, Shelia: 49, 38340 Duplessis Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Webb, John Calvin: 30, 8503 Main St., Sorrento, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm.
Goetzman, Devin Timothy: 18, 45272 Oliver Road, St. Amant, when lighted lamps are required, possession of marijuana.
Sept. 20
Pippin, Edwin T.: 36, 13166 Moss Pointe Drive, Geismar, bond revocation, terrorizing, intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; injuring officers/intimidation.
Williams, Lawrence G.: 31, 12043 Roddy Road, No. 1, Gonzales, aggravated battery.
Cayette, Jalen Samuel: 19, 115 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Murray, Charles Rene: 32, 2795 Wren St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Bryant, Jazzmin K.: 23, 1715 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, McConnell: 39, 12955 Canterbury Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Jacobs, Lapattra: 24, 265 Madewood Drive, No. 4, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Saulny, Endya: 26, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Harris, Jonriccas Jacquez: 27, 1106 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Williams, Devin McKell: 20, 1005 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Chatman, Blake Anthony: 34, 812 Houmas St., No. 8, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brown, Joseph M.: 32, 929 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Hemphill, Christopher G.: 41, 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
Scott Jr., Richard: 54, 1220 N. Willow St., Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court, aggravated second-degree battery.
Maher, William Joseph: 39, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear in court.
Guillot, Thomas J.: 38, 215 Paradise Ally, Donaldsonville, state probation violation, domestic abuse battery, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic.
Sept. 21
Dowden, Taylor Lee: 42, 40501 Nicholls Melancon Road, No. 6, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court.
Ortega, Gerardo L.: 42, 8340 St. Amant St., Sorrento, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Stevens, Derek M.: 36, 3156 Township Road, Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear in court.
Josey, Reba Faye: 36, 10028 La. 937, St. Amant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Harrison, Kierra Dominique: 24, 41149 La. 42, No. 24, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Arceneaux, Tabitha: 33, 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 23, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Baloney, Lance: 41, 41075 Witek Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Sept. 22
Fillastre, Cherie N.: 20, 11549 Sheraton Drive, Baton Rouge, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Winchester, John A.: 44, 3214 Lemanville, Donaldsonville, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Douglas Jr., Michael: 41, 4535 Jenkins Road, Darrow, simple assault, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Motes, James: 62, 41530 Weber City Road, Gonzales, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Thompson, James Andrew: 35, 1114 Bonnie, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
Braud, Michael Anthony: 47, 37110 Rivergate Ave., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Bibbins, Jonathan: 39, 712 W. Bergeron St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Gaines, Chad R.: 39, 1205 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Boyd, Junius: 57, 35542 Butler's Road, Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Andrews, Jammal Cardell: 33, 39056 Jupiter Ave., Darrow, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Batiste Jr., Ernest: 21, 613 W. Fifth St., A, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, false certificates, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, driver must be licensed.
Johnson, Ona M.: 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bennett, Darien T.: 24, 12475 Deck Blvd., Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court, flight from an officer.
Sept. 23
Jones, Nathan: 22, 39226 Germany Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Williams, Andrea Marie: 37, 40467 Hawthorne Drive, Darrow, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Morris, Neo: 36, 324 S. Ida St., Gonzales, parole violation, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Freeman, Ezikeo: 41, 301 E. Rome St., Gonzales, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Smith, Glenn Anthony: 18, 12123 Roddy Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Love, David: 44, 9533 Jennifer Lynn Drive, Denham Springs, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor theft.
Naquin, Ryan Patrick: 34, 17025 La. 44, Prairieville, probation violation parish, bond revocation, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Sept. 24
Thibodeaux, Rebecca Simon: 35, 44250 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Mobley, Rachel: 33, 12488 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, possession of marijuana.
Grant, Stephen : 52, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, B104, Prairieville, parole violation, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jackson, Darrell: 58, 39159 W. Worthey Road: No. 58, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia , possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ragusa, Catherine: 61, 970 Etta Drive, St. Gabriel, computer fraud.
Forcell, Kalvin N.: 35, 1208 Mckinley St., Donaldsonville, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Arnold, Warren: 30, 33647 Walker Road N., Livingston, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Falcon, Ricky: 56, 1040 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, operating while intoxicated, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
Delatte, Christopher: 44, 30388 Red Cardinal Road, Denham Springs, bond revocation, two counts of telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Melancon, Jeremy: 45, 44407 Melancon St., Sorrento, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Newton, Deven C.: 16303 Shenandoah Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Williams, Malik Michael: 22, 14345 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, intentional littering prohibited, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Sanford, Teneear J.: 23, 4748 Winnebago St., Baton Rouge, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, two counts of misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sanford, Ariel Asha: 18, 5609 Aldine Bender Road, No. 139, Houston, Texas, simple criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Rome, Darnell Ronaldo: 33, 35171 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, public intimidation/threat, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Washburn, Jessica Queen: 32, 10029 La. 937, St. Amant, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Conerly, Travis J.: 33, 45179 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, parole violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, failure to appear in court.
Foster Jr., Richard Wayne: 30, 41149 La. 42, 5, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Garantine, Brett Lee: 35, 13029 Babin Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Sept. 25
Gentry, Jill Ashley: 43, 1521 Leda Court, New Orleans, reckless operation, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Miller, Carl: 46, Post Office Box 542, Anderson St., No. 14, Geismar, six counts of failure to appear in court.
Deerman, Trena: 54, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, and fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Kovnesky, Cody: 25, 202 E. Holland St., Archbold, Ohio, illegal carrying of weapons.
Burgess, Crystal G.: 42, 7774 Curry Davis Drive, Denham Springs, bank fraud.
Maurin, Joel: 27, 560 Esplanade St., Laplace, state probation violation, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders.
Landry, Brittany D.: 34, 10920 Airline Highway, No. 129, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Faulk, Jasmine Wayne: 40, 123 Lena St., Lafayette, simple assault, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Chatman, Blake Anthony: 34, 812 Houmas St., No. 8, Donaldsonville, following vehicles, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Himes, Megale: 32, 1545 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, state probation violation, three counts of failure to appear in court bench warrant.
Dupont, Lelia Anne: 55, 4520 S. Sherwood Forrest Blvd., Baton Rouge, exploitation of the infirmed, felony theft.
Garantine, Brett Lee: 35, 13029 Babin Road, Gonzales, security required, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, owner to secure registration, false certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, hit-and-run driving.
Balser Jr., Austin B.: 58, 39425 Cornerview Rd., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other states HMO state jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Bringier, Anthony Tyrese: 20, 39203 Country Drive, Prairieville, second-degree murder/attempt, assault by drive-by shooting, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sept. 26
Bringier, Treivan Tyrell: 17, 39203 Country Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, second-degree murder/attempt, aggravated assault, assault by drive-by shooting.
Rodriguez, Sulema: 26, 39113 Germany Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.