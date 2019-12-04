The St. Amant FFA unit was one of 10 finalists for the Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders award during the national FFA convention Oct. 28-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
The chapter award program recognizes FFA chapters that improve their operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture, according to a news release. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
The chapter’s anti-vaping campaign, “Hang Tough, Don’t Puff,” was a community initiative to reduce the instances of vaping and electronic cigarette use among high school students. Students planned lessons and delivered them to their peers, sent home information relating to e-cigarette and vaping use, and collected anti-vaping pledge cards from the student body.
“This event allowed students and community members to learn more about the harmful effects of vaping. After 'Hang Tough, Don't Puff,' we saw a decline in students who received disciplinary consequences from vaping,” said St. Amant FFA Sentinel Christian Neff.