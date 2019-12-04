St Amant FFA national convention.jpg

The St. Amant FFA unit was one of 10 finalists for the Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders award during the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. In the front row, from left, are Elizabeth Robertson, Chelsea Carter, Sierra Ellis,  Natalie Espinosa, Sadie Foster, Kyler Broussard and Matthew Delaune. In the second row are Mandy Delaune, Angela Boudreaux, Beth Templet, Kristina Neff, Ty Anderson, Marcy Mahler and Tate Roussel.

The St. Amant FFA unit was one of 10 finalists for the Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders award during the national FFA convention Oct. 28-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.

The chapter award program recognizes FFA chapters that improve their operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture, according to a news release. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

The chapter’s anti-vaping campaign, “Hang Tough, Don’t Puff,” was a community initiative to reduce the instances of vaping and electronic cigarette use among high school students. Students planned lessons and delivered them to their peers, sent home information relating to e-cigarette and vaping use, and collected anti-vaping pledge cards from the student body.

“This event allowed students and community members to learn more about the harmful effects of vaping. After 'Hang Tough, Don't Puff,' we saw a decline in students who received disciplinary consequences from vaping,” said St. Amant FFA Sentinel Christian Neff.

