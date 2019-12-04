The St. Amant FFA unit was one of 10 finalists for the Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders award during the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. In the front row, from left, are Elizabeth Robertson, Chelsea Carter, Sierra Ellis, Natalie Espinosa, Sadie Foster, Kyler Broussard and Matthew Delaune. In the second row are Mandy Delaune, Angela Boudreaux, Beth Templet, Kristina Neff, Ty Anderson, Marcy Mahler and Tate Roussel.