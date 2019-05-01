A group of LSU engineering students including Seth Collins of Prairieville has completed a beach-accessible wheelchair for a Plaquemine woman, as part of their Senior Capstone Design project.
“The customer is happy. We involved the community, we raised awareness to the fact that a purely recreational wheelchair is not available to a lot of people. We also got the community involved and hopefully inspired future engineers,” said Daniel Lucas, LSU mechanical engineering major and the team’s project leader.
The nine mechanical and electrical engineering students spent the 2018-19 academic year devising and creating a beach-accessible wheelchair for Cheslyn Simpson, who has Friedreich’s ataxia, a degenerative neuromuscular disorder. Her family takes trips to the beach every year, but it’s not easy using Simpson’s everyday wheelchair in the sand.
The project was first assigned to a previous group of engineering students, during the 2017-18 school year, according to a news release. They were unable to give the wheelchair to the Simpson family, so the project was given to a new group of seniors.
“When we first started the project, we all decided that our goal here was to get Cheslyn a wheelchair more so than to pass a class or get a good grade in it,” said Seth Collins, a mechanical engineering senior. “Just seeing her reaction to actually building the chair, the first time she drove it and the big smile across her face, it was awesome.”
The students designed a three-wheel, beach-accessible wheelchair that has larger wheels than the previous design. It also includes a cooler, Bluetooth music player, cupholder, two locations for umbrellas, as well as headlights and under-glow lights. Many of the items needed to complete the wheelchair were donated.
“We received about $3,000 from the LSU Foundation that was donated to last year’s project group, and we were able to double that from our GoFundMe account. We also had a number of local businesses that donated materials, including the welding and frame. The motors were donated from an international company located in New Zealand. The controls were also donated,” Luca said. “We reached out to these companies, looking to buy the products with our money, and then when they heard our story and learned this was a student project, these companies wanted to buy into it and helped and they offered to send us the items we needed.”
The nine-member team is made up of senior LSU students who graduate this month:
- Daniel Lucas, of Houston
- Grace Hebert, of Mandeville
- Carlos Villao, of Ecuador
- Brant Hoover, of Slidell
- Seth Collins, of Prairieville
- Ryan Schroeder, of Toledo, Ohio
- Kevin Durr, of Mandeville
- Emmanuel Rodriguez, of St. Rose
- Anthony Phan, of New Orleans.
Simpson’s beach wheelchair dream was made a reality after she wrote an essay in 2017. During a speech therapy session at the LSU Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic, her therapists suggested she write an essay, asking for help from engineering students through their Senior Capstone Design program. The group involved Simpson in the design process, and she picked out the colors and the upholstery for her chair.
“I think it’s awesome, it’s unbelievable. It’s done and I'm excited for everyone who helped participate, sponsored the project and donated to it,” said Shannon Simpson, Cheslyn’s mom.
“The capstone programs within LSU Engineering are the final proving ground for our soon-to-be graduates. The support provided to the capstone initiatives allows the students to showcase their talents and skills to the community through real-world projects like this new beach-accessible wheelchair,” said Judy Wornat, dean of the College of Engineering.