The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail July 4-11:
July 4
Ballard, Arionne C.: 23, 18076 Wilkes Drive, Prairieville, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Young, Anthony: 50, 335 River Oaks Drive, Gauthier, Mississippi, examination of applicants required/classes of license, driver must be licensed, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated.
Irvin, Tammara Deshon: 34, 1319 W. Sidney St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Cummings, Chason: 31, 714 E. Sanders St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Gray, Christina Elizabeth: 24, 209 W. Borderlon St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor organized retail theft.
Noel, Johnny M.: 56, 209 E. City St. Park, Gonzales, security required, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
July 5
Valin, Noah: 35, 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Bolton, Brandon N.: 27, 35291 Raville St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Warner Jr., Gary E.: 37, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 50, 41034 Busy Needles Road, A, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
July 6
Graves, Cedric Quincel: 41, 41149 La. 42, Lot 13, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Roddy, Zachary Paul: 28, 39023 Elliott Ave., Prairieville, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, operating while intoxicated.
Butler, Terrance N.: 31, 4131 Cypress Pointe Drive, Zachary, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Duplessis, Michael Joseph: 36, 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales, parole violation, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited act/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, simple battery.
Naquin, Paul Murphy: 55, 6226 John Tullier Road, Sorrento, failure to appear in court, vehicle license required, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation.
Simons, Melissa: 46, 44035 Bayou Blvd., St. Amant, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Thompson, John Michael: 30, 940 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Christen Marie: 34, 1415 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders, misdemeanor theft.
Castillo, Victor P.: 26, 616 E. Spillman St., Gonzales, resisting a police officer with force or violence, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
July 7
Lopez, Santos Salez: 22, 7550 Pecue Lane, Lot 138, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, vehicle license required, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
Earl, Angela D.: 40, 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a movable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Quave, Ronald: 63, 12061 RC Mendoza St., St. Amant, first-degree rape/victim under 13 years of age.
Deweese, Lisa Lynn: 49, 16364 Chris Drive, Prairieville, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Lewis, Derron: 27, 270 Myrtle Grove St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, driver must be licensed, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bell, Walter: 18, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, A, Gonzales, bond revocation, simple battery.
Smith, Matthew John: 32, 301 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Grundy, Sarah Elizabeth: 37, 301 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Roland, Megan Leigh: 26, 1554 La. 1179, Plaucheville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
July 8
Kinchen, Anthony Quin: 41, 8181 Railroad St., Sorrento, no seat belt, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
LeBlanc, Ashley: 36, 15280 Holton Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Conish, Jakoria: 19, 38214 Brown Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, fugitive/other Louisiana jurisdiction.
Kroll, Matthew Michael: 27, 13381 Pamela Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things.
Tregre, Adam R.: 36, 33354 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, parole violation.
Appleton, Brandon Scott: 29, 44333 Deer Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Carcano, Carlos: 32, 3136 Waldan Park, Kissimee, Florida, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, forgery.
Escondel, Jeramy Whitney: 40, 208 Vatican St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Stokes, Dallas Ray: 52, 23734 S. Frost Road, Livingston, terrorizing.
Robinson, Kimberly: 36, 17444 McCrory 1 Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Tero, Tristan Holton: 34, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, state probation violation.
Ebey, Guthrie: 22, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
July 9
Stafford, Micah Wayne: 30, 19025 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, misdemeanor theft.
Bobonea, Ion Alexandru: 38, 132 Willard Lane, Opelousas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Varn, Andre Grant: 44, 13391 KC Road, Gonzales, parole violation, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Loupe, Jeanine L.: 41, 45413 Lake Martin Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Barras, Ryan Wayne: 42, 45413 Lake Martin Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Alvin: 64, 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, careless operation, misdemeanor theft.
Templet, Tanacalie Eva: 50, 40205 Alise Ave., Prairieville, Surety, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Douzat, Katherine Cecilia: 31, 13316 Rue Maison Blvd., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, credit card fraud by persons authorized to provide goods and services.
Deshotels, Dirk K.: 54, 104 Lapin Road, Breaux Bridge, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
July 10
Williams, Stephanie Rachelle: 48, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, intimidation and interference in the operation of schools, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 33, 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Morris, Lakeischa Sharonda: 31, 13723 Darilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Thibodeaux, Shane D.: 45, 7525 Board Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Newman, Melissa: 42, 41430 Jeanette St., Prairieville, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree: 38, 12437 O'Neal Road, Gonzales, animal owner responsibilities, domestic abuse battery.
Christy, Emmanuel: 28, 16377 Tillotson Road, Prairieville, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
July 11
Banks, Bertha: 40, 32935 Olano St., White Castle, possession of marijuana.
Wheeler, Jonathan R.: 38, 1245 Aster St., Baton Rouge, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, taillamps.
Lee, Korey John: 29, 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Kelly, Keith Kole; 40, 43496 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive-other state/jurisdiction.
Arnold, Warren: 30, 33647 N. Walker Road, Livingston, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.