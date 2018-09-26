DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish school district's program that allows students to earn their high school degree, as well as an associate degree, through a partnership with River Parishes Community College is nearing its enrollment limit.

Julian Surla, principal of the Early College Option program, told the School Board on Tuesday that enrollment is now at 368 students.

The maximum number of slots for the program is 400, Surla said.

"We're close to getting more applications from students than we have spaces for," he said. "Some hard decisions will have to be made."

Surla was one of several department heads who presented the School Board with an overview of curriculum, grade-level scores on state assessments in recent years and programs planned in the future for students from pre-K through high school.

Early College Option lets public high school students attend the community college in Gonzales for all four years of high school while they are still enrolled in their “home” high schools.

Surla said this school year's group of 73 seniors will be the third graduating class since the program began in the 2013-14 school year.