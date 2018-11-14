The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Nov. 1-8:
Nov. 1
Kirby, Joel: 34, 42345 Marblestone St., Prairieville, cruelty to juveniles.
Watson, Timothy: 39, 36620 Walker Road, 1, Walker, felony identity theft.
Bradley, Katherine: 31, 43351 Norwood Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, surety, domestic abuse battery.
Stewart, Clarence Tyrone: 54, 1104 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Gordon, Kain: 21, 14086 Airline Highway, 2321, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Robert, Chad Anthony: 50, 6100 Panama Road, Sorrento, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Stevenson, Linda F.: 53, 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear in court.
Sanders, Emma Lee: 63, 716 Second St., Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Tiffany: 29, 2285 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sanders III, Lewis Edward: 19, 14057 Mark St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Cannon, Connor: 19, 42309 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Nov. 2
Fontenot, Megan Natalie: 31, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, B102, Prairieville, possession of marijuana, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Bell, Brandon C.: 18, 40413 Fitzgerald Drive, Darrow, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Cox, Nickolas Calvin: 28, 41149 La. 42, 16, Prairieville, state probation violation, violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Johnson, Bernard Markieth: 28, 2496 Holcombe Drive, Zachary, misdemeanor theft.
Dolly Jr., William Jermaine: 19, 1737 La Annie Drive, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm, simple burglary/vehicle.
Pinson, Molly Alice: 31, 14364 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Randazzo, Jeremy Joseph: 27, 40055 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Materre, Michael Glen: 59, 610 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Macedo, Angel: 36, 6954 Whitlow Drive, Baton Rouge, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud by obtaining a prescription or prescription blank form for controlled dangerous substance/Legend Drug by fraud, theft, misrepresentation, etc.
Vicknair, Timothy W.: 29, 17083 Marty Low Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bracken, Charles Thomas: 46, 225 W. Jeansonne St., 3, Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Dean Jr., Darryl Lee: 31, 14180 La. 44, 1, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Nov. 3
Bougere, Kerry: 30, 503 E. McArthur St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).
Reis, Austin M.: 24, 16359 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Madison, Michael: 63, 3215 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville, state probation violation, obscenity.
Narcisse, Dominique: 29, 606 S. Bienville Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 4
Rainey, Claude: 29, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Dowell, Sheila: 30, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., 26, Gonzales, battery of a dating partner.
Harrison, Christopher Undrey: 33, 1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Garrison, Aquindice: 27, 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, bond revocation, self-mutilation by a prisoner/aggravated assault, simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Pagan, Micha Wayne: 45, 44089 La. 429, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery.
Cavalier, Lindsey: 39, 44089 La. 429, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Bergeron, Monique Dazell: 33, 509 Owens St., Napoleonville, rented or leased motor vehicles/obtaining by false representation, etc./failure to return/defenses/penalties, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Nov. 5
Scott, Lunzy: 25, 9262 Water Tower St., Convent, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Green Jr., Diedrick Paul: 22, 5573 La. 44, Convent, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Spears, Tiffany N.: 37, 6180 Panama Road, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery, aggravated second-degree battery.
Bourg, Kevin: 26, 6811 La. 308, Donaldsonville, eye protective devices to be worn by motorcyclist/windshield on motorcycle, safety helmets, operating vehicle while license is suspended, off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, when lighted lamps are required, reckless operation, flight from an officer/aggravated.
Lucker, Richard Raymond: 35, 1803 Graiver St., New Orleans, state probation violation.
Derouchey, Gary: 49, 16953 Dodie McLin Road, Livingston, two counts of failure to appear.
Falgout, Dustin: 23, 8354 Brittany Road, Sorrento, state probation violation, violations of protective orders.
Murray, Chase: 17, 11232 Roddy Road, 24, Gonzales, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree battery, felony battery of a police officer/injury medical attention.
Cline, Krischan J.: 19, 41244 Little Place Road, Gonzales, failure to report accident, careless operation, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Anthony J.: 54, 36612 Pookey Lane, 9, Prairieville, simple assault, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Kenneth Cortez: 28, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, #D104, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).
Nov. 6
Lathers, Katina Larisha: 22, 9240 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/Jurisdiction, felony theft.
Baker, Terriyo Fenique: 27, 125 N. Loop St., felony theft.
Taylor, Rekayla Mercedes: 23, 5958 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Harper, Leslie: 48, 17309 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Fuentes, Oliviero: 41, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Fayard, Roy A.: 46, 4624 Park Oaks, 17, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 2nd offense, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Richard, John Merrick: 53, 869 Country Road, Stevenson, Alabama, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Defeo, Timothy J.: 29, 46461 Family Acres Road, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts of resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, reckless operation, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas, Lucas: 38, 401 W. 10th St., 13, Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Burton Jr., Bradley Alan: 27, 10210 Kayla Bradley Lane, French Settlement, theft of a motor vehicle, felony illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Hingle, Rachael: 23, 208 Pasadena Ave., Metairie, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of principals, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Emanuel, Laura Marie: 40, 13779 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Stevenson, Jacob J.: 18, 524 S. Calvin Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Kinchen, D'Angelo Markel: 22, 14311 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, battery of a dating partner.
Hernandez, Pedro: 49, 15347 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, driver must be licensed, expired motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation.
Green, Kaglin: 19, 622 First St., Donaldsonville, warrant of arrest on indictment or information, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lessard, Mary Ann: 50, 12105 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant, felony simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Christy, Chad Eric: 46, 11384 Catalpa St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, domestic abuse battery.
Madere, Dan: 54, 31098 Gomez Road, Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery.
Alleman, Gregory J.: 38, 17319 Deerpath Court, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Nov. 7
Villar, Kenneth J.: 60, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, intentional littering prohibited, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Bell, Patrick W.: 49, 14227 Tiggy Duplessis Road, Prairieville, felony theft.
Spriggs, Tyrone: 32, 3346 Wyatt Road, Darrow, failure to appear in court.
Watts, Randi Taylor: 19, 44438 Melancon Road, Sorrento, two counts of misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things.
Detillier, Ashley: 43, 432 Fairview Drive, LaPlace, misdemeanor theft, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, principals, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Belcher, Edward: 42, 135 St. Jude St., Churchpoint, Principals, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Vogt, Jody Lucille: 42, 13106 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Bennett, Corey Joseph: 36, 1402 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Swain, Nicholas: 27, 24180 La. 22, Maurepas, surety, failure to appear in court.
Anderson, Daryl: 50, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Jones, Kameron: 18, 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales, all drivers must secure license, resisting an officer, reckless operation.
Nov. 8
White, John D.: 56, 4080 Cairo Loop, Ecru, Mississippi, negligent injuring, negligent homicide.
Fletcher, Kyle Webb: 35, 12282 Calcote Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property.
Dowden, Taylor Lee: 41, 16499 Stewart Road, Prairieville, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.