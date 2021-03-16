Sheriff Bobby Webre recently announced that the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy Program will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Wednesday from June 2 through July 14.
The free program is for all students ages 10-13 years old.
The Junior Deputy program offers preteens in Ascension Parish a chance to interact with law enforcement professionals while learning the various skills required to be a sheriff’s deputy.
The goal of the program is to foster a relationship with preteens and law enforcement professionals in Ascension Parish while promoting how to be respectful, proactive, law-abiding citizens who possess honesty, a good moral character and the ability to perform kind acts for others.
Preregistration will begin April 1 and run through April 9, accommodating the first 50 applicants. The link to preregister will be posted on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page at 7 a.m April 1.
For questions regarding the Junior Deputy program, contact Deputy Misty Turner, of the Community Outreach Unit, at (225) 621-8827 or mturner@ascensionsheriff.com.