Donaldsonville celebrates Juneteenth
The Donaldsonville Music Festival Celebrating Freedom starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Frank Sotile Pavilion. The musical lineup includes DJ Mario, DJ Thriller, Red Tape Musiq, Universal Language and the Michael Foster Project ends the day at 6 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the Little Miss Juneteenth, Miss and Teen Miss Juneteenth queens will be crowned.
Free food for seniors
The monthly USDA Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans Food for Seniors’ program will distribute 40-pound boxes of commodity for Ascension Parish over 60 Tuesday at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Food Pantry's parking lot, 1022 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales and Wednesday at the Frank Sotile Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive, Donaldsvonille. Both distributions will be drive-thrus and the time is 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at both locations.
Seniors must be or will be at least 60 years old in June and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID, income documentation and arrive no later than 9:30 am. Call toll free at (800) 522-3333 if you need more information or to verify your qualification.
Amateur Radio sets Field Day
Want to learn about amateur radio operations? The Ascension Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise on June 26–27 at Cabela’s in Gonzales.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.
On June 26, the event is from noon to 9 p.m. and on June 27, from 8 a.m. to noon.
“Ham radio functions completely independent of the internet or cellphone infrastructure, can interface with laptops or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” says Elmer Tatum, N5EKF, of the Ascension Amateur Radio Club.
AARC’s sole service agency is the Ascension Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
For more information about Field Day or amateur radio, contact aarc@k5arc.com or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
Author Poppy Tooker at the library
Join the Ascension Parish library staff in Gonzales at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, for stories about Louisiana’s food culture with Poppy Tooker, author, food personality and radio host. Tooker, a New Orleans native, is passionate about Louisiana food and the people who bring it to the table. She has aa weekly NPR affiliated radio show, "Louisiana Eats!"
A book signing featuring several of her titles will follow the presentation.
Registration is required. Call (225) 647-3955 to register. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.