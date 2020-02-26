THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
HOMEWORK LOUISIANA TEST PREP RESOURCES: 5 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Thinking about the SAT or ACT? Your score is a pivotal component of your college applications. Join the library to learn about the SAT/ACT Essentials within our Homework Louisiana service. Discover how to access free online practice tests, write a strong application essay, and receive homework help all through your library's databases. In addition, we will cover printed resources available to help you ace your test. Designed for teens in grades 8-12, but everyone is welcome. Space is limited. To register or for more information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
SCORE — MARKETING STRATEGY WORKSHOP: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Baton Rouge is offering a free workshop for small businesses. This workshop will give you the tools you need to quickly, easily and effectively create your ideal marketing strategy. To make an appointment, visit the SCORE website at score.org. For assistance, call (225) 215-0080.
TEEN OPEN MIC: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Singers, songwriters, poets and musicians. If you have a skill that you want to show off, we have a microphone and an audience waiting for you. Although you must be in grades 6-12 to perform, friends and family are welcome to attend and watch. For more information, (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WINDOWS 10:10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. (225) 473-8052.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
LHSRA SOUTHEAST LA JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL RODEO: 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. $10 admission, kids under 5 get in free.
SATURDAY
BOATER'S SAFETY COURSE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that lasts between 6 and 8 hours. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats, and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card. Register at wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENDER GROUP: 9 a.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 251-9635 or dvchange@outlook.com.
MUSIC DREAMS: AN AMERICAN STORY — HENRY TURNER JR. AND FLAVOR: Noon, Galvez Branch Library. Explore Blues music in Baton Rouge, how reggae influenced the blues, and how to make it in the music business. Film showings and a panel discussion with Henry Turner Jr. and more. (225) 622-3339.
MONDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn to use the internet as a vital tool in job searches. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
B.Y.O.C.- BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. A monthly craft club where you bring your own project (or find inspiration at the library) while you meet and socialize with other crafters in the area. Coffee and assorted equipment will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns to get you started. (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Sometime's it's easy to lose your place while binge-reading manga. This month, we'll help you make something to assist you in keeping track of where you're at. Using artwork from popular manga and modge podge, you can make your own anime/manga bookmarks. If you’re a teen interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., this club is for you. Open to all teens ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. (225) 647-3999.
JUVENILE AGGRESSION REPLACEMENT: 5 p.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 253-9635 or dvchance@outloook.com.
March 5
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
March 5-7
SOUTH LOUISIANA FAMILY FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Enjoy the fair, rodeo, color run, obstacle course (Battle OCR), craft show, petting zoo, car show, cook off, stick horse rodeo and all-day music and fun. Buy tickets for the color run, obstacle course and rodeo at lafamilyfestival.com.