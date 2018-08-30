The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Aug. 16-23:
Aug. 16
Knockum, Eugene: 66, 1401 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, simple burglary, misdemeanor theft.
Haynes, Taylor Michael: 27, 15088 La. 44, Gonzales, two counts pornography involving juveniles, crime against nature.
Guillory, Byron J.: 19, 37113 White Road, No. 10, Prairieville, purse snatching, fugitive.
Garrison, Aquindice: 27, 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Cox, Nickolas C.: 28, 18267 Jessica St., Prairieville, felony battery of a dating partner/strangulation, simple criminal damage to property.
Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 31, 30488 Fairview Drive, Denham Springs, three counts failure to appear in court, two counts violations of protective orders.
Smith, Tracy Donovan: 49, 18068 Timberview Drive, Prairieville, failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation, contractors/misappropriation of payments, engaging in business of contracting without authority, felony theft, residential contractor fraud.
Campbell, Jonathan Paul: 53, 37205 La. 22, Darrow, violations of protective orders.
Wells II, Louis J.: 47, 37074 Murphy Webb Ave., Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Manuel, Roddy D.: 52, 15192 Nye St., Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Youngblood, Randall: 57, 905 S. Ouiet Ave., Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 17
Lockett, Trevor: 18, 16064 Macaluso Lane, Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Rome, Jacob D.: 44, 205 E. Freddie St., Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Irvin, Whitney Terrell: 28, 1319 W. Sidney St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Mason, Horatio: 23, 118 Woodlawn St., St. Joseph, resisting an officer.
Alsander, Samuel: 31, 1304 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Hubbell, Eugene: 36, 1213 Mailview Drive, Laplace, parole violation.
Villa, Christopher: 37, 39410 N. Woodrun Circle, Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court.
Gabor, Mason Craig: 33, 10787 Island Road, Ventress, domestic abuse aggravated assault, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Ciolino, Chanse Rosario: 32, 15195 Ciolino St., Hammond, two counts failure to appear in court.
Ester, Gary Jante: 34, 8249 Kingview St., St. James, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders.
Foster, Deon Leonard: 39, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 5, Gonzales, simple battery.
Bennett, David D.: 34, 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive.
Hebert, Samantha Ann: 39, 911 Iberville St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery, fugitive.
Cain, Chasity C.: 38, 38501 Larks Drive, Prairieville, surety, simple battery, failure to appear in court.
Mouret, Tate J.: 25, 2191 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Flott, Sarah D.: 36, 569 W. Fifth St., Independence, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia.
Williams, Israel Noel: 19, 42033 Betty St., Gonzales, three counts failure to appear in court.
Alverez, JoAngel: 18, 9410 Kurt Kundler Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Fuller, Aaron: 26, 10037 River Run Estates Drive, St. Amant, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Aug. 18
Boyd, Brandi Marie: 45, 37400 W. Hillside Drive, Prairieville, drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a Schedule IV drug, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, misdemeanor theft.
Baptiste, Raheem Maliek: 22, 38410 Duplessis Road, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Ausbrooks, Jonas: 36, 116 Ausbrooks St., Paintcourtville, fugitive.
Oudit, Monica: 63, 17607 Golden Eagle Drive, Prairieville, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Ruiz, Dylan M.: 17, 44425 Lakewood Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Aug. 19
Romo, Monica Ann: 47, 39372 La. 621, Gonzales, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear in court.
Riley, Monica A.: 33, 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 207, Donaldsonville, felony failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation, fugitive.
Torres, Rafael Jesus: 24, 11222 Sheets Road, Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive, domestic abuse battery.
Nicholas, Lucas: 37, 401 W. 10th St., No. 13, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, fugitive.
Joshua, Shacosa: 41, 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, two counts failure to appear in court.
Villeneuve, Chet: 35, 41284 Leo Lane, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Bennett, David D.: 34, 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Aug. 20
Wilson, Brent: 26, 14088 Tiggy Duplessis, Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court.
Reyes, Luis: 25, 9955 Florida Blvd., No. 4, Baton Rouge, driver must be licensed, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Howard, Byron Jerrod: 37, 37213 Cornerview Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Corona, Chad: 52, 13476 L. Landry Road, Gonzales, aggravated battery.
Thomason, Steven: 36, 10504 La. 22, St. Amant, felony theft, three counts misdemeanor theft, two counts simple criminal damage to property, two counts simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary.
Bennett, David D.: 34, 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Solomon, Quinton Oliver: 17, 37276 Prairie Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive, drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Butler Jr., Romero Gerad: 31, 5530 Samovar Drive, New Orleans, failure to appear in court.
Garner Jr., Labin Li: 41, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, failure to appear in court.
Bougere, Gerald: 25, 7035 La. 70, Belle Rose, three counts criminal trespass, two counts simple burglary, fugitive, two counts failure to appear in court, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Cooper, John: 28, 17032 Parker Heights Drive, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 21
Poirrier, Joseph S.: 25, 43509 Norwood Road, Gonzales, possession of LSD, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery of persons with infirmities.
Montalvo, Jesus Diez: 48, 13820 Holton Road, Prairieville, state probation violation, probation violation.
Warrior, Bradley Wayne: 46, 12330 Bengal Lane, St. Amant, bond revocation, domestic abuse battery.
Allen, Matthew Kila: 39, 15350 Holton Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Michel, Tyler Anthony: 30, 12016 Kern Place, Gonzales, fugitive.
Aug. 22
Miller, Jeremy Lynn: 37, 107 Ashworth Drive, Leesville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Russell, Brian Anthony: 36, 4404 Marchand School Road, Darrow, stalking.
Lewis, Tamaya Jnell: 27, 3615 Wenonah St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery.
Fleming, Shane: 46, 10276 Fleming St., Baton Rouge, parish probation violation.
Collins, Evelyn L.: 32, 12491 Hudson Krohn Road, Apt. A2, Biloxi, Mississippi, failure to appear in court, fugitive, misdemeanor theft.
Jarvis, Ronnie Eugene: 35, 2301 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Bradley, Richard: 27, 2175 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, two counts failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Monroe, Tony Joseph: 28, 17 Bellina Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive, misdemeanor theft.
West, Carlos: 34, 38316 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Queen Jr., Ed: 61, 15095 Crossover Drive, Gonzales, aggravated assault.
Aug. 23
Borne, Norman E.: 61, 41149 La. 42, No. 25, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Quick, Buford: 47, 43421 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Beauvais, Connie: 63, address unavailable, illegal possession of stolen things, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer.