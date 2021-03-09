The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 25-March 4:
Feb. 25
Stevenson, Patrick Jarod: address unknown; Age, 56; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Rodrigue, Lestreonia Renee:, 23730 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana Jurisdiction, driver must be licensed
Whittington, Kaitlyn Alexis: 41152 CJ Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age, 28; probation violation, theft less than $1,000
Gilmore, Kalesisha: 2082 Joel Lang Road, McComb, Mississippi; Age, 40; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Harvey, Martha C., 38294 Tammy Road, Prairieville; Age, 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, no seat belt, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Feb. 26
Gasery, Sh'Darrian: 800 Riverview Complex, No. 104, Donaldsonville; Age, 23; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Morris, Sabrina Tamara: 41094 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age, 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Garcia, Alfredo: 41485 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales; Age, 30; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Jones, Joseph: 115 Front St., Donaldsonville; Age, 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/all other resisting an officer
Wempren, Jace: 12427 Eloise Lane, Gonzales; Age, 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dupre, Christopher Jude: 16307 Greenwood Drive, Prairieville; Age, 42; violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Gregoire, Halee A.: 16307 Greenwood Drive, Prairieville; Age, 27; domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Dolly Jr., William Jermaine: 1737 Annie Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hudgins, Marlon: 6259 Celesten St., St. James; Age, 45; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Miles, Dametri D.: 1420 W. Amber Ave., Gonzales; Age, 25; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Feb. 27
Lobell Jr., Laurent Wilson: 13096 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant; Age, 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Young Jr., Emery Adrian: 39034 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; Age, 26; transactions involving proceeds from drug possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, maximum speed limit
Domingo, Marvin: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age, 28; security required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Fetters, Stephanie Gail: 16422 Wesley Evans Road, Prairieville; Age, 47; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, false certificates, maximum speed limit, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Halker Jr., William E.: 42216 Greenfield Crossing Drive, Prairieville; Age, 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Alexander, Quayshaun: 1711 N. Cedar St., Gonzales; Age, 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Martin, Charmin J.: 10474 Acy Road No. 32, St. Amant; Age, 51; Theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Bergeron, Tess Marie: 249 Virginia St., Belle Rose; Age, 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Southern, Kirby: 143 La. 403, Paincourtville; Age, 43; misrepresentation during booking, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, resisting an officer
Corio, Kedric Demaine: 12380 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age, 23; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery
Feb. 28
Madrid, Liabeth: 1218 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; Age, 29; maximum speed limit, reckless operation
August, Cody Jerron: 145 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age, 34; maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Helton, Brent: 44353 Donna Villar Road, Prairieville; Age, 31; second degree battery
Cano, Felipe: 44444 Melancon St. No. 33, Sorrento; Age, 21; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Simon, Shane Avery: 518 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age, 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, turning movements and required signals, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
March 1
Reed, Jequincy Jaquice-Jamaal: 2182 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge; Age, 27; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, possession of marijuana, reckless operation, driver must be licensed
Halker, Brant Marion: 44484 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age, 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bailey, Terrell Blake: 2237 Woodmere Blvd., Harvey; Age, 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lebeau, Brooklyn Mae: 1301 La. 402, Napoleonville; Age, 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Richard June: 12448 Calcote Road, Gonzales; Age, 31; bond revocation, owner to secure registration, expired motor vehicle inspection, no seat belt, security required, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
March 2
Corrie, Nicole Ann: 17422 JB Averett Road, Livingston; Age, 32; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, failure to appear-bench warrant
Warner, Lee Michael: 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age, 32; Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Laurent, Travis Jordan: 11555 South Park, Baton Rouge; Age, 26; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Savoy, Douglas Craig: Rt. 2 Box 434, Westlake; Age, 59; failure to appear-bench warrant
Calzada, Marinda: 3102 Cedar St., Victoria, Texas; Age, 36; theft less than $1,000
March 3
Alexis, Zachary Harrison: 16111 Acadia Drive, Prairieville; Age, 22; maximum speed limit, reckless operation, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, operating while intoxicated-first
Robinson, Justin Cornlius: 16374 Tillotson Road, Prairieville; Age, 46; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles/motordriven cycles, owner to secure registration, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, no motor vehicle insurance
Roussel, Devin: 12408 Chester Diez Road, Gonzales; Age, 35; domestic abuse battery
Galindo, Eduardo: 3119 Mt. Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; Age, 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Herbert Sr., Davonta Clifford: 119 Green Briar St., Belle Rose; Age, 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, reckless operation, domestic abuse battery, hit-and-run driving, simple battery
Heal, Jake Axton: 15274 Bayou Drive, Prairieville; Age, 36; two counts surety
Jaimes, Francisco: homeless; Age, 36; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles
Williams, Brian C.: 19468 Fig St., North Vacherie; Age, 48; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Winkler, Jasson: 13027 Deer St., Maurepas; Age, 41; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Davy, Kyla: 13195 Perch St., Maurepas; Age, 36; hit-and-run driving, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam)
March 4
Harding, Levante Silkton: address unknown; Age, 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Justin: 57005 Breaux St., Bayou Goula; Age, 28; domestic abuse battery
Higgenbottom, Jason: 2398 Fall Mills, Bluefield, Virginia; Age, 45; battery of a dating partner, carnal knowledge of a juvenile