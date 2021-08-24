Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for Aug. 2-6:
CIVIL SUITS
Meicola Dameka Robertson, Meicola Demeka Obo Robertson v. Tutorship.
Luis F. Ospina Rodriguez v. Centauri Specialty Insurance Co., damages.
Cocreham Brick and Stone Corporation v. Decuir Brick Masonry I LLC and Cartrell Decuir, agreement.
Faith C. Hilbun v. Government Employees Insurance Co., Lydia Murphy, Carleen Butler, P W Beach LLC dba Pizzeria Rotolos and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
American Express National Bank v. Len Matherne, open account.
Troy Gautreau Jr. and Kristin Gautreau v. Slc Development of Ascension LLC, Suzanna Beiriger, Nicole Crotwell Rowell, South Louisiana Group LLC dba Realty Executives South Louisiana, monies due.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christi Brown, open account.
Yes Lender LLC v. Cayette Transport LLC and Kendall Cayette, monies due.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Victor A. Cowart, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Justin M. Price, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brittany Dupuis, open account.
Capital One Bank v. Rochelle C. Causey, open account.
Discover Bank v. Mary D. Michel, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Danielle Robinson, contract.
Citibank Na v. Oriyomi Idowu, agreement.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Cynthea K. Myers, contract.
Pelican Point Golf Community Homeowner v. Syria Said Mougrabi, injunction.
Bank of America NA v. Oriyomi M. Oladipo Idowu, open account.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Mircal T. Parks, open account.
(individual on behalf of) Miriam Badran, Kentleigh Parker Minor Badran v. Daniel Poole and Go Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Gabrielle J. Cooper and Rogers L. Cooper Jr., promissory note.
Parish of Ascension v. Dutton John Noble Trust, expropriation.
Parish of Ascension v. Michael J. Kearns and Laura G. Kearns, expropriation.
Parish of Ascension v. Johnathan Stewart, expropriation.
Parish of Ascension v. Elisha Renee Reddix and Elisha R. Williams Stewart, expropriation.
(individual on behalf of) Zaidra Ardith Walker v. Jordan Michelle Weber and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Rhegan Duplessis v. Southern Movement Transport LLC, Tip National LLC, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Marshall Allen, damages.
Kerwin M. Lawrence Jr. v. Melvin C. Fairley Jr., Reinhart Transportation LLC and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Glen J. Moran v. Imperium Insurance Co., Scottsdale Insurance Co., KCR Contractors LLC, Jacob P. Allen and Eddie Myles Jr., damages.
Alyce J. Robinson v. Prime Insurance Co., Ernie Paul Hebert II and Parrains Hot Shot Service Inc, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Trevor J. Hebert, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Herman Sutherland and Bria Sutherland, contract.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Donald J. Brady, open account.
Eduardo Suarez, Liliana Sanchez and Oscar Suarez v. James Stokes Jr. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins, damages.
Antoinette M. Hubbard v. Brady A. Souther, Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Un v. Jeremy A. Morales, promissory note.
Discover Bank v. Jordan A. Lange, open account.
Discover Bank v. Laura Albritton, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Denzel Dwayne Glover, executory process.
Louisiana State of Disaster Recovery v. Donald Jackson aka Donald R. Jackson, agreement.
FAMILY SUITS
Joel Robert v. Amanda Gwen Robert, divorce.
Pamella Ann Templet Fontenot v. Hugh Gordon Fontenot, divorce.
Christopher Edwin Spottsville v. Christina Spottsville, divorce.
Henil Patel v. Dixitaben Patel, divorce.
Jennifer Ballard Robichaux v. Stephen Robichaux, divorce.
Angel Maggard Vidrine v. Christopher Todd Vidrine, divorce.
James Earl Mote Jr. v. Thai Ivy Ngan Boi, divorce.
Richie Davis v. Custody, paternity.
Jacquel R. Jacobs v. Nytonjia U. Jacobs, divorce.
Byron C. Dempsey Jr. v. Tia Z. Dempsey, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Elvin Roy York
Succession of Jerry J. Michel
Succession of Karen Landry Domingue
Succession of Henry Gallon, Ella Solomon Gallon,
Succession of Del Bourgeois Amos
Succession of Hubert Joseph Armond
Succession of Thelma B. Miller
Succession of William John Melton Sr.