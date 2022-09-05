With national championship awards and competition experience, the Ascension Parish 4-H Shooting Sports program is looking for new members who want to pick up shooting skills with safety always at the forefront.
Ascension Parish 4-H has had a healthy shooting sports program in place since its inception in 2003. The goal of the program has always been to teach youth how to practice gun and archery safety, a news release said.
Adults, usually parents of the members, often end up taking the training course to become a volunteer instructor. This becomes a way of sharing the experience with their child. The 4-H Shooting Sports Club schedules practices and helps prepare members for any level of involvement they might be interested in, from recreational to competition.
Enrollment was at an all-time high in the years leading up to the shutdown due to the COVID pandemic. Like many organizations, this one took quite a hit. However, leaders noticed an immediate rebound in 2021 and fully expect a stellar influx of new members.
Those interested in joining Ascension Parish 4-H and becoming members of the program are welcome to attend the open house at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the vendor rooms at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Upon joining, new members will have an opportunity to see some of the best shooting sports participants in the country. Throughout the summer, members of Ascension Parish 4-H shooting sports have not only participated in national competitions; they have dominated in those events, according to the release.
Several members of the team traveled to Rogers, Arkansas, for the Daisy Nationals BB Gun Championship. Luke Anthony, Matthew Boudreaux, Jaci Daigle, Dominic DeBenedetto, Nathan DeBenedetto, Brandon Smith and Leighton Whiddon, along with coaches Jodi Daigle and Don DeBenedetto, represented Ascension Parish and led the team to a first-place win for the second year in a row.
Dominic and Jaci placed first and second, respectfully, in individual competition, while Jaci, Dominic and Nathan all scored 100% on the written test.
Meanwhile, Ascension Parish was represented at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska, by Aiden Cole. Aiden became the national champion by taking first place in individual air rifle competition. He also took first place in silhouette, second place in standing position and second place in 3P position. Aiden was coached by his dad, Greg Cole, who serves as an adult volunteer.
For information about the program, attend the upcoming open house or call the Ascension 4-H office at (225) 621-5799.