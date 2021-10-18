Dutchtown to host marching festival
Ten high school marching bands are set to compete Oct. 23 in the 15th annual Dutchtown High School Invitational Marching Band Festival.
The marching festival starts at 10:30 a.m. and is set to continue until the awards ceremony about 3 p.m. in Griffin Stadium.
Tickets, costing $8, are available at Dutchtown High and at the gate on the day of the event.
Arc plans Trunk-or-Treat
The Arc of East Ascension Trunk-or-Treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1122 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd.
Businesses are invited to hand out treats for this inaugural event. Call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org to register.
Ascension goes live with storm debris website
Officials with Ascension Parish Government are updating a website making it easier for residents to report storm debris that has not yet been picked up.
The parish already has a site — debris-pickup-2021-ascension.hub.arcgis.com — where people can see information and status updates on debris removal and storm recovery.
“Our expectation is that this new reporting site will streamline the recovery process for our residents,” said Parish President Clint Cointment.
The updated site can also be accessed from the parish website, www.ascensionparish.net. Those without internet access can call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200, and a staff member will help with registration.
Parish administration officials said nearly 300,000 cubic yards of debris has been removed from area homesites. Most neighborhoods have already had one pass of the debris removal crews, and some more heavily populated areas are on their second pass. These figures are for the unincorporated areas of the parish, along parish roads. Debris along state highways is being collected by DOTD on a completely separate contract, and the municipalities are responsible for debris within their limits.
Sweet potatoes, peeled pecans sale kicks off
Sweet potatoes and peeled pecan halves are on sale in the Ascension 4-H fundraiser.
Orders are being taken through Oct. 26 for pick up at the 4-H office at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16-17.
To order, contact an Ascension Parish 4-Her, the 4-H office or order online at lsuagcenter.com/ascension4h.
All proceeds benefit the Ascension Parish 4-H Foundation to increase scholarships and programs.
Sweet potatoes are $13 for a 10-pound box and $26 for a 40-pound box. Peeled pecans are $30 for a 3-pound box.
For information, call (225) 621-5799.
Donaldsonville cemetery tour raises money for tomb preservation
On Oct. 30, visitors to the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church cemetery will take a walk-through as they listen to stories of those laid to rest in the old cemetery featuring towering, ornate above-ground tombs.
The Joseph Landry Foundation is organizing the tour to raise money to preserve its towering family tomb and other deteriorating tomes.
It will be held immediately following the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church.
Tickets for the tour are $20 and can be purchased at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, at the event or by emailing chicknft@cox.net.
Small Business owners of plan Trunk or Treat
Families are invited to a Trunk or Treat Halloween event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Cabela’s in Gonzales.
Small business owners will hand out candy and treats.