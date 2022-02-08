St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Middle School recently held a groundbreaking for its expanded office building and the addition of a new lobby and reception area.
The school is renovating the current office building, built in 1959. The plans call for adding an office for the school's coordinator of Religious Education, Disciplinarian, and guidance counselor. The renovated area will include an administrative wing which will house offices for the principal, assistant principal, principal’s secretary and a new conference room. A new teacher work area, restrooms and lounge will also be added as part of the 2,713 square foot plan.
Capital Construction LLC was selected as project contractor, which is expected to be completed by August.
Renovating the office and adding the new addition is the first phase in a multi-phase plan to renovate the 63-year-old campus, a news release said. The addition/renovation will give teachers, administrators and ancillary faculty more space to meet and collaborate.
"It also opens up space for individuals who have been sharing offices to have their own space," a news release said. "It will also give St. Theresa Middle a true visible entrance to the school. While we are doing great things within the walls of St. Theresa Middle we are ready for the exterior to begin to match what is taking place inside."