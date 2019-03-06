For the pre-teen and teenage cowboys and cowgirls of southeast Louisiana, rodeo is more than just a sport. It’s a lifestyle.
Just ask Makenna Babin, of St. Amant. At 16, Babin has been riding since she was 1½ years old.
“As long as I could sit up, my mom would just throw me on a horse and strap me in, and I would just roll,” Babin said.
She loves the challenge of training, the multitude of other kids her age who live for riding and the warm atmosphere of the rodeo community that fills her weekends.
At school, Babin says people don’t know her by her name, but rather as “the girl that rodeos.”
A member of the Southeast Louisiana Rodeo Club, Babin and her peers hosted a youth rodeo for junior high and high school students across the state this past weekend. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the club has provided an outlet for youth across southeast Louisiana who love to ride and compete in rodeo events.
This year’s rodeo, held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, brought roughly 200 student competitors from across the state to participate in a variety of events, including barrel racing, goat tying, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, pole bending and bull riding, among others.
From Friday evening through Sunday morning, contestants vied for enough points to reach the state finals, held in May. If they make it to the state finals, students then have the opportunity to compete in nationals.
Much like Babin, Kallie de Veer of Geismar, 14, has also been riding for most of her life. For de Veer, rodeoing runs in the family.
“My dad rodeoed when he was younger, and both my older sisters,” she said.
Whether she’s participating in breakaway roping or goat tying, de Veer loves the competition and the camaraderie.
“You know everybody,” she said. “It’s like family.”
Part of that family connection comes from the hours club members spend traveling to distant rodeos held in places like Ruston and DeRidder.
Nevertheless, Babin’s mother, Michelle, added that this close-knit community experience runs deeper than early mornings or long road trips through north Louisiana.
“Our house burned down 10 years ago,” Babin said. “But the rodeo club, within the weekend, raised $20,000 before we left the rodeo. Every time I turned around, somebody was handing me something. It was so overwhelming.”
Sixteen-year-old Gracie Sininan, of Gonzales, agrees that the bond within the rodeo community only strengthens, even among strangers.
“I like how we’re all friends,” Sininan said. “You might not know somebody, but if you need help, everybody will help you out.”
Abby Lobell, 15, sees this closeness and support in every rodeo she attends. Lobell, who is from Prairieville, started doing rodeo when she was about 4 years old and has watched the members of the Southeast Louisiana Rodeo Club return again and again to be a part of what they call their “rodeo family.”
“The people come and go, but they’re always still here,” Lobell said. “This club has taught them so many things throughout their life, so they just come back and help. It’s like something they never officially let go of.”
Aimee Hebert, of Prairieville, who has been a rodeo mom for about 10 years, noted that rodeo not only shows youth the value of responsibility, but also how to be kind to their peers.
“It does teach them how to treat each other,” Hebert said. “They’re all very, very good kids.”
Lobell affirmed that, like other members, she has learned the values of leadership and the importance of a good work ethic. Most of all, she has mastered going into the “real world” and interacting with different people through her many weekends on the road competing, with her family in tow.
Then again, Lobell also lives for the pure intensity of her event — breakaway roping.
“It’s just you, and the horse and the calf,” Lobell said. “Nothing else.”
Like Lobell, 18-year-old Cody Waguespack, of Gonzales, enjoys the rush he gets from tie-down roping, his favorite event.
“It doesn’t feel like I’m being lazy just sitting on a horse,” he said. “It’s more athletic and fun — the adrenaline flows a lot more.”
And for club members, this weekend ramped up the pressure for the youth as both hosts and competitors.
Mackenzie Becnel, 16, of Livingston, explained that normally her family doesn’t get to see her compete because the rodeos are too far away.
Instead of making her more nervous, however, Becnel said the attention gives her a boost and inspires the chance to show off her skills to the people she loves most.
“When we’re here, all my close family and friends can come watch me,” Becnel said. “I’m like, ‘Watch what I can do.’ ”