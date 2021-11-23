To support the recovery of humanities-based organizations affected by Hurricane Ida, the National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded a $150,000 Chairman’s Award to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. This award is in addition to $50,000 given by the NEH to the the Louisiana group in August in response to the May 2021 floods that impacted south Louisiana.
The awards will be combined and redistributed to humanities-based nonprofits affected by one or both disasters in the form of disaster relief and mitigation grants. Humanities organizations from Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes, as well as others, are eligible to apply.
The grant application period for 2021 Disaster Mitigation Grants opened Nov. 15. Award amounts range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Organizations reaching underserved populations are particularly encouraged to apply.
Examples of potential fund uses include but are not limited to facility repairs or upgrades to reduce vulnerability, facility risk and damage assessments, cleanup, remediation, basic institutional and operational costs, rental of temporary meeting space, staff training on planning/mitigation strategies, purchase of hazard mitigation equipment or other actions that can mitigate the effects of past or future natural disaster damage.
Organizations interested in learning about the 2021 Disaster Mitigation Grants are invited to attend a virtual information session Dec. 1 or 2. For additional details about eligibility, grant info sessions and the application process, or to apply, visit leh.org or the LEH’s Facebook (@LAHumanities), Instagram (@LAHumanities) or Twitter account (@LA_Humanities).