Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 28-30:
CIVIL SUITS
Redemption Financial Services LLC dba Nat Auto Accept. v. Richard A. Tyler, promissory note.
EFCU Financial Credit Union v. Casey Lynn Conrad, promissory note.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Dionte Ruth and Goauto Insurance Co., damages.
Christopher Brantley v. Anna Pietri, monies due.
Glyniss Desira v. State Farm Mutual Automob ILE Insurance Co. and Tyler Turner, damages.
Alexander Miller, Chelsea Sharper, Jayden Jackson and Jayceion Gooden v. David Stanton, Petersen Automotive Interest LLC, Q Petersen Automotive Interests LLC, P&P Automotive Intrests LLC, Team Automotive LLC, Honda Team, Honda Used Cars South Team, Zurich American Insurance & USAA Ins., United States Auto Associates dba USAA General Indemnity Company dba Garrison Property & Casua Lty. Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana State Department Transportation & Development v. Melissa Robert, expropriation.
Gregory J. Miller v. Loya Insurance Co., Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Rudolfo Luevano and Brooke Guillory, damages.
Dara Dupuy FKA Corkern and Dara Alane Dupuy v. Geico Casualty Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Automobile Insurance Co. and Karen E. Brooks, damages.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Antonio Smith, executory process.
Vecta Environmental Services LLC v. L'alumina LLC, Arthur Metals LLC and Arg International Inc., open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Crystal Edwards, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Leonard Thomas, contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Tracy Henry, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Sterling Price, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Angela Mayeaux, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Jessica Bordelon, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Troy Broussard, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Christopher Snuggs, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Leroy Williams, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Michael Authement, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Markeyta Bennett, contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Leon Jackson, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Christopher Delatte, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Keith Poret, open account.
La Community Technical College System and Through Delgado Community College v. Valerie J. Beckwith, open account.
Marian Johnson v. Shalynn Maria Schexnayder and Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Cedric Jackson v. Adam C. Wheeler, Bear Woods Trucking LLC and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Joyce Bradley v. Walmart Stores Inc., Walmart Louisiana LLC, ABC Insurance Co., XYZ Insurance Co., Jonathan Silverman, Gonzales Louisiana LLC and John Doe, damages.
Kari Millet v. Geico Insurance Co. and Sonya Hand, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Julie Selman, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Grady Goodwin Jr., child support.
Tameka Christmas, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Toiryan Milligan, child support.
Whyatt Vance, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Sarah Lee, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Mickey Barker Sr., child support.
Analesia Alexander, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Sterling James III, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. MacAria Torres, child support.
Louisiana Department Children and Family Services and Miguel Minor Torres v. MacAria Torres, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Erica Morin, child support.
Louisiana Department Children and Family Services v. Erica Morin, child support.
April Falgoust, Louisiana State Department Children and Family Services v. Rose Doyle, child support.
Angelina Wells, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dylan Flores, child support.
Tasenne Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services, v. Ryan Moll, child support.
Rajanee Anderson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jerry Thomas III, child support.
Pamela Hamilton Johnson v. Izaile D. Turner, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Marianne Kelly McClure