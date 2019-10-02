Take Back the Night, a domestic violence awareness program, is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in Jambalaya Park, 1013 East Cornerview Park, Gonzales.
The Iris Domestic program is partnering with Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gonzales Police Department, Ascension Parish government, city of Gonzales, Ascension Counseling Center, CASA, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, the city of Donaldsonville and town of Sorrento.
The program will include information on prevention of domestic violence and how to spot domestic violence. The program is being held as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.