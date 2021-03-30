Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has committed $10,000 as part of a cooperative endeavor agreement with Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to continue assisting and utilizing the anonymous tip line to help solve crimes in Ascension.
Crime Stoppers has helped agencies solve over 13,000 felony crimes and has paid over $2,247,575 in cash rewards, all anonymously since its inception in 1982, according to a news release.
In 2020, the program helped law enforcement solve 138 crimes, with 183 arrests. The total amount paid out last year was $60,850.
To submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, call (225) 344-7867 or download the P3 Tip app in either the Apple or Google Play store. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.